AI Created Its Own Gordon Ramsay Show - And It's A Real Kitchen Nightmare

Artificial intelligence can pinpoint the worst movies of all time and create creepy 1950s "Terminator" movie trailers, but it still has some way to go before it can fully emulate the hectic environment of a professional kitchen. An AI video clip depicting Gordon Ramsay in his natural environment has now surfaced, and frankly, the techniques this fictional Ramsay employs make for a truly unique kitchen nightmare.

The video shows the chef demolishing pots and pans, tearing sacks of flour apart, unveiling gigantic mounds of pasta, causing multiple strange fire and wine-themed disaster scenarios, and even causing a huge pan of chocolate sauce to levitate. Despite the many absurdities in the video and the AI Ramsay's unnervingly rippling face, the clip still manages to capture some of the man's mannerisms and overall vibe, which places the whole thing firmly in the Uncanny Valley.