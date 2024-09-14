AI Created Its Own Gordon Ramsay Show - And It's A Real Kitchen Nightmare
Artificial intelligence can pinpoint the worst movies of all time and create creepy 1950s "Terminator" movie trailers, but it still has some way to go before it can fully emulate the hectic environment of a professional kitchen. An AI video clip depicting Gordon Ramsay in his natural environment has now surfaced, and frankly, the techniques this fictional Ramsay employs make for a truly unique kitchen nightmare.
The video shows the chef demolishing pots and pans, tearing sacks of flour apart, unveiling gigantic mounds of pasta, causing multiple strange fire and wine-themed disaster scenarios, and even causing a huge pan of chocolate sauce to levitate. Despite the many absurdities in the video and the AI Ramsay's unnervingly rippling face, the clip still manages to capture some of the man's mannerisms and overall vibe, which places the whole thing firmly in the Uncanny Valley.
AI can depict food increasingly well
The Gordon Ramsay AI video is clearly not meant to be an accurate portrayal of the chef's usual prowess in the kitchen. In fact, it depicts him making a huge mess at every turn, which is doubly amusing for fans who remember how much Ramsay emphasizes high cleanliness standards on "Kitchen Nightmares."
Still, creepy as the clip is with its constant flour explosions and cascading liquids, there's no denying that the AI-created kitchen environments and food items actually look quite good. AI video tools have improved dramatically on this particular field in a fairly short period of time. 2023's meme-worthy "Pepperoni Hug Spot" AI commercial attracted attention specifically because it was so unnervingly unnatural, but its far more convincing 2024 remake shows how good artificial intelligence is at creating convincing food-themed imagery. Perhaps some future AI cooking video will manage to accurately depict famous chefs and their high-level cooking techniques ... which TV chefs like Ramsay would possibly see as a whole new type of kitchen nightmare.