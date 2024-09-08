Pepperoni Hug Spot V2: Why The Infamous AI Commercial Remake Is Even Scarier

In the ancient and possibly cursed days of April 2023, a frightful artificial intelligence creation was unleashed upon the world. It's "Pepperoni Hug Spot," and it's an entirely AI-generated ad for a fake pizza parlor. From the jerky movements and unnatural facial expressions of the AI people to the outlandish jargon and monotone creepiness of the voiceover, just about everything in the clip screams Uncanny Valley. Now, a remake of "Pepperoni Hug Spot" has emerged, and it somehow manages to be even creepier than the original — because it looks frighteningly realistic.

The above clip compares content creator Pizza Later's original "Pepperoni Hug Spot" clip that was generated with the Runway Gen-2 AI video generation tool to a 2024 version they made with Runway Gen-3, and the difference is staggering. While there's still some occasional visual weirdness in the newer version — misshapen hands, oversized knives, strangely shaped pizza — the human characters look far more natural and realistic. Even the new voiceover sounds perfectly passable.

This dramatic development from an utterly unconvincing, meme-worthily clumsy creation to a surprisingly realistic clip that's a few touches short of being ready to run between professionally-made ads shows the huge progress AI tools have made in just over a year. It's eerie to think how convincing "Pepperoni Hug Spot" might end up looking in another year or two.