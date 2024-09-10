What Happened To Arwen Was A Lord Of The Rings Tragedy

When we meet Arwen Undómiel (elvish for Evenstar) in "The Lord of the Rings," she is the beautiful and long-lived daughter of Elrond Peredhil (Elvish for half-elven). Arwen, too, is a Peredhil, which means she has both Elvish and Human blood (and a dash of angelic blood tossed in there, just for good measure). This gives her a life trajectory that is reserved for very few individuals in Middle-earth, one with a choice of perpetual life in Middle-earth or the ability to pass away through death to whatever comes afterward.

As any fan of "The Lord of the Rings" (books or movies) will tell you, Arwen uses her choice to marry Aragorn (yes, they're distantly related but it doesn't matter) and become the mortal Queen of Gondor. What fans of the movies and even book readers who didn't wade through the heady appendices of "The Return of the King" may not realize, though, is that Arwen actually comes to a sad and tragic ending after "The Lord of the Rings" wraps up. How so? In a nutshell, she dies of grief.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg for an important and long-lived life. Let's back up a bit and look at how Arwen comes to her bitter ending.