Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones' death at the age of 93 has shocked and saddened the world. Hollywood is in mourning, and some of Jones' colleagues and admirers have spoken out about the actor's passing.

The most touching tribute came from Mark Hamill who wrote of the Darth Vader voice actor on X, formerly known as Twitter, "RIP Dad," adding a broken heart emoji. LeVar Burton, who worked with Jones on "Reading Rainbow," posted, "James Earl Jones... there will never be another of his particular combination of graces" to his X account. Colman Domingo posted a picture of a younger Jones, adding, "Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best." Director Barry Jenkins tweeted a picture from the same shoot, captioning it "Forever and always" with a heart emoji.

Actor Wendell Pierce added to that feeling of Jones' passing being a generational event. "This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity," he wrote. "James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs. By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity and the study of human behavior in others and the intangible, ever-present soul. He was a once in a generation talent that has left an enormous legacy in American culture."

In his own tribute, Paul Feig tweeted, "James Earl Jones will never die. His talent, work and influence will be with us always. RIP, Mr. Jones." Likewise, Michael McKean said, "There will never be another James Earl Jones. We were very lucky to have lived in his time. Working with him was what you might call next-level. A great actor. A great man." And the tributes continue on Instagram.