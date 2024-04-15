Star Wars: Darth Vader Without James Earl Jones' Voice Is Weirder Than You Think

There are many iconic elements of the Star Wars universe. Jedi and Sith. Skywalkers. The Force. They're all part of the pop culture imagination. Even the sounds are iconic. From blasters to lightsabers, the sounds of Star Wars are instantly noticeable — and there's one breathy aura that is the most recognizable of all: Darth Vader's voice.

Famously provided by the one and only James Earl Jones, Vader's masked breath is one of the terrors of 20th-century cinema. It is the stuff of kids' nightmares. Everyone wants to mimic it, and very few can. But what if it wasn't there? What does Vader sound like without the voice?

Thanks to behind-the-scenes footage, we can hear the answer in the form of the late actor David Prowse's less-intimidating articulations — and trust us when we say they're weirder than you'd think. Prowse, who died at 85 years old in mid-2020, played Vader in all three films of the original trilogy. He also voiced the scripted lines for the character as they shot each scene, acting them out on set in his light British tenor.

From trouncing imperial officers to facing down a rebellious Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), the unfinished shots show Prowse's Vader marching around the set, putting people in their place in memorable moments that have become benchmark visuals of sci-fi cinema. But the voice — that voice. Even coming from a hulking figure like Prowse, it is a bit of an unexpected and weirdly disconcerting disappointment.