Why Star Trek: TNG Season 3 Offended Dr. Beverly Crusher Actor Gates McFadden

To the delight of many Star Trek fans, the ending of "Star Trek: Picard" featured a near-complete reunion of the Enterprise-D flag officers from "Star Trek: The Next Generation," including the beloved ship's doctor Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who almost didn't make it past the first season of the 1987 series. Although McFadden had been warmly received by her fellow cast members and the "Star Trek" fandom, series writer Maurice Hurley disliked her performance so much he got her axed from the show. As producer Rick Berman recounted in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The Next 25 Years from The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," Hurley, who ascended to head writer between seasons, leveraged his position to convince Gene Roddenberry to fire McFadden, replacing her with "Star Trek: The Original Series" actor Diana Muldaur as Dr. Katherine Pulaski.

But despite Muldaur's years in the industry and familiarity with "Star Trek," Pulaski's briny persona and oil-to-water chemistry with the crew weren't a good fit for the series. When Hurley left the series at the end of Season 2, Berman wasted no time hiring McFadden back the very same day. Crediting her fans for their role in getting her back, in 2023 McFadden told Australian broadcaster SBS, "[F]or me, that was terrific [...] It was very moving to me when I came back."

But as McFadden would recall in "The Fifty-Year Mission," the writing for her character was not what she'd hoped it would be. To McFadden, who had always envisioned Crusher as one of the top doctors of her era, seeing the Enterprise doc's persona distilled to that of an overworked single mom proved profoundly disappointing.