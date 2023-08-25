Star Trek: Gates McFadden Blames Sexism For Beverly Crusher's TNG Disappearance

The "Star Trek" universe claims that all societal problems are solved, but that didn't seem to matter following the first season of the fan-favorite series, "The Next Generation." After playing Dr. Beverly Crusher for one season, Gates McFadden was effectively fired for a reason that would not fly today.

"It was a different time. They wanted women to look pretty and be a certain way, but they really didn't want you to, you know, speak up as if you were their equal, I think," McFadden remarked offhandedly on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum's podcast, "Inside of You." Coming from the theater world with little experience in Hollywood politics, the actor had no qualms about speaking her mind when the situation called for it.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was extremely male-driven, and many storylines reflected that. McFadden described one episode she had an issue with, where a planet full of women fawn over Riker (Jonathan Frakes) simply because he is a man. This candidness allegedly inspired the ire of producer Maurice Hurley. McFadden couldn't confirm the sequence of events for sure, but surmises that she was pushed out because the producer disliked her. As her tenure on the rest of "The Next Generation" and "Picard" have proven, however, she would have the last laugh.