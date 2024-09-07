Beetlejuice 2 Confirms A Wild Rumor About Aliens - And It Changes Everything

Contains spoilers for "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice"

The ghost with the most is back, and he's up to more supernatural shenanigans. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" marks another bonkers trip into the afterlife, but this one gives a little more detail on characters and the haunts they inhabit. In addition to finally revealing how Beetlejuice died, there's also some extra info involving the sandworms and their world that Tim Burton introduced us to in 1988. In the latter half of the sequel, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), are thrown into the "Dune"-like domain, and in no time at all, Astrid is able to deduce that they're actually kind of back in the land of the living — it's just that this particular stretch of land happens to be located somewhere else in our solar system.

In the original film, Beetlejuice refers to what appears as a limbo-like area as "Saturn," never really confirming if it's just a name or, in fact, the planet. Well, in the second film, after scanning the sandy terrain that looks like it's made up of Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) art, Lydia spots a giant moon on the horizon. Without hesitation, she quickly identifies it as Titan, the biggest of the 146 moons that orbit Saturn.

While it might seem like another random note added to this wacky return to one of Burton's most beloved movies, it's a small detail that has been part of the history of "Beetlejuice" since his name was first uttered three times 36 years ago — and a nod to an early alteration to the film's original script.