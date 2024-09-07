Beetlejuice 2 Confirms A Wild Rumor About Aliens - And It Changes Everything
Contains spoilers for "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice"
The ghost with the most is back, and he's up to more supernatural shenanigans. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" marks another bonkers trip into the afterlife, but this one gives a little more detail on characters and the haunts they inhabit. In addition to finally revealing how Beetlejuice died, there's also some extra info involving the sandworms and their world that Tim Burton introduced us to in 1988. In the latter half of the sequel, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), are thrown into the "Dune"-like domain, and in no time at all, Astrid is able to deduce that they're actually kind of back in the land of the living — it's just that this particular stretch of land happens to be located somewhere else in our solar system.
In the original film, Beetlejuice refers to what appears as a limbo-like area as "Saturn," never really confirming if it's just a name or, in fact, the planet. Well, in the second film, after scanning the sandy terrain that looks like it's made up of Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) art, Lydia spots a giant moon on the horizon. Without hesitation, she quickly identifies it as Titan, the biggest of the 146 moons that orbit Saturn.
While it might seem like another random note added to this wacky return to one of Burton's most beloved movies, it's a small detail that has been part of the history of "Beetlejuice" since his name was first uttered three times 36 years ago — and a nod to an early alteration to the film's original script.
That's no moon, that's a script rewrite
Given just how kooky the world of "Beetlejuice" might be, you have to wonder if Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren weren't throwing creative curveballs into the original film as they went along. We do know that tweaks and changes were made to the script for Tim Burton's now iconic movie, and one of them involved finding the right home for the sandworms. Initially, the land of limbo was, in fact, the moon known as Titan, and not the planet it circles, until rewrites were made. It's a nice little nod, then, for Lydia to point out the spot that played a part in Beetlejuice's world, even if it was ultimately changed.
Of course, now that the sequel confirms the sandworm realm is, in fact, a very real planet, what does that mean when it comes to Saturn and lost spirits? Is this Arrakis-looking atmosphere full of ghosts that never found a place to move on to, or is anyone that ends up there unable to settle long enough without getting eaten by the striped creatures? Given the brief but important appearance of the snake-like beasties in the big "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" ending, perhaps these details will be addressed in a potential threequel. Here's hoping we get to see our heroes trying to walk without rhythm in an effort not to attract the worm in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."