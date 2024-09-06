The 5 Biggest Problems Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Needed To Exorcise

If we had a nickel for every time Jenna Ortega was the daughter of a popular goth character and falls for a local boy who turns out to be a monster, we'd have two nickels, which isn't much — but it's weird that they both happened in Tim Burton projects.

Equally as impactful as Dolores, Arthur Conti's Jeremy really does feel like a rough draft of Hunter Doohan's Tyler from Netflix's "Wednesday" series, which is even more annoying given that he actually gives a great but grossly underused performance. The only benefit to be found in his inclusion is that his killer spirit, Richie, acts as an entry point into the world that Astrid has refused to believe in, but her mother has been invested in for her entire life. But even that leads to the creation of some sketchy plot holes.

Did the youngest Deetz family member really need to get loved-up with a potential romance in order to see things from her mother's perspective? More to the point, what was it that allowed her to see Jeremy in the first place? When the ghost spills the beans about his plans to use Astrid's soul to escape the afterlife, he even admits he doesn't know why she saw him. The movie's half-hearted explanation — "but she did" — is brushed over just as much as the rest of his plot thread. We just wish it had been given more time, or none at all, instead of lingering in storyline limbo.