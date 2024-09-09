The True Story Behind Wesley Snipes' Infamous Blade: Trinity Eye Scene, Revealed?

There's a long history of actor-based drama on film sets. Think of Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando duking it out on the set of "The Island of Doctor Moreau" or George Clooney's deeply expressed disdain for David O. Russell after they worked together on "Three Kings." In that vein, there have been plenty of rumors about Wesley Snipes' behavior on the set of "Blade: Trinity." As it turns out, the truth behind one of those rumors is more complicated than you'd think.

As investigated by TikTok creator @somelittlevideos, legend has it that Snipes refused to open his eyes for one take, forcing production to paste CGI peepers on his face. The moment occurs in an alternate ending where Blade is lying on an autopsy table but awakes to cause havoc. Director David Goyer appeared to confirm the rumor on the movie's DVD commentary track, stating, "Now, the other thing that happened in this scene is that we needed Blade to open his eyes, and on the day Wesley did not open his eyes." Goyer explained they used wraparound CGI to make it look like Snipes' eyes were open, noting that it's noticeable to viewers of the film.

It seems like a definitively open-and-shut case, and just one more bizarre story about how Snipes approached the movie. But when one takes Goyer's words and combines them with a statement made by the film's visual effects supervisor, Joe Bauer, to The Huffington Post, a different truth is revealed. What's more, it may prove that Snipes didn't somehow film an action scene with his eyes shut, which is how many have interpreted Goyer's story over the years. "I don't even recall whether Wesley was still on the show at that point," said Bauer, who indicated that Snipes' stunt double, who was employed frequently throughout the shoot, may have shot this scene. And when one considers how rough Goyer and Snipes' professional relationship was, it adds up that the actor simply decided not to participate in the scene's reshoot.