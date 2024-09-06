The 5 Steamiest Movies On Netflix Right Now
Netflix has become a repository for a surprisingly large number of erotic films over the years. Whether they're originals like "Fair Play" or imported from another country like the "365 Days" trilogy or "Burning Betrayal," they're eye-opening, thrilling, heart-pounding outings in which sex, love, and lust collide. Well, at least most of the time — sometimes, they're tales of just plain lust, acted out on any convenient counter, shower, couch or bed across the world. If it's creative, tension-filled or romantic, then Netflix likely has it ready to be viewed.
But which movies are the most ribald? Which outings will keep you up all night searching for more? There are a bunch of steamy flicks right at the tips of your fingers that are more than worth giving a peek. Whether they follow young lovers or married couples, single people on the prowl or couples in search of more, these are the steamiest films that Netflix offers as of this writing.
5: Through My Window (2022)
Is there anything more romantic than a pair of star-crossed lovers? The "Through My Window" trilogy is a surprisingly steamy set of films that explore a relationship that sparks up between a pair of neighbors when they have to share a WIFI network over summer vacation.
In the first outing, students Raquel Mendoza (Clara Galle) and Ares Hidalgo (Julio Peña) have known each other since they were children. As they come from two completely different backgrounds, Raquel figures Ares will never return her affection, but she has been quietly carrying a torch for Ares for a very long time. When they have to share a WIFI network, Ares discovers her crush on him — and soon they're playing a game of truth-or-dare with their feelings. But can Ares ignore outside temptation and the restraints placed on him by his position within his upper-crust family?
Undeniably steamy, "Through My Window" has become a bonanza for Netflix. Its sequels have done well there too; "Through My Window: Across the Sea" also defied the odds, heating up Netflix despite flopping at the box office. The franchise has become so popular it's spawned a third sequel that follows Raquel and Ares all over the globe and through the ups and downs of romance. It's an eyebrow-raising tale of young love filled with imperfect characters that will probably make you just a little bit angry every now and again but is an undeniably sensual experience.
4: Tonight You're Sleeping with Me (2023)
Infidelity is an awfully popular topic for erotic films, and "Tonight You're Sleeping with Me" is the first entry on this list that explores the topic with zeal. The Polish-language import is about Nina (Roma Gasiorowska), a journalist who's feeling smothered to death in her marriage. Janek (Maciej Musial), her ex, pops up at her office one day, declaring he's been named her personal assistant. That's a shocker for Nina, who's got some unresolved feelings for Janek. When Nina's husband, Maciek (Wojciech Zielinski), takes off for a hiking vacation, Nina finds herself raising their daughters alone — and gets closer to Janek. Soon Janek and Nina are pushing the boundaries of their relationship, leaving viewers wondering if Nina will pick her wandering husband — or her hot, young helper.
Everyone wants what they can't have, which definitely makes "Tonight You're Sleeping with Me" a high-octane romance. It won't be for everyone, but it definitely packs an erotic wallop.
3: No Limit (2022)
One doesn't necessarily think of freediving as an erotic experience, but "No Limit" is a surprisingly sensual film about risking it all for passion — a passion that can sometimes kill.
The movie is centered on the life of Roxana Aubrey (Camille Rowe), who decides that freediving is an excellent way to avoid heading to college. She soon becomes obsessed with the sport and competes to get her name in the record books. Another obsession? Pascal Gautier (Sofiane Zermani), the man who offers to train her to free dive. As her mentor and lover, Pascal is everything to Roxana — until she begins to surpass him, and he becomes abusive. Where will their passionate obsession end?
The love scenes are explicit here, but more importantly, they're illustrative. They tell us how and why Roxana becomes so obsessed with the breakneck passion that Pascal introduces to her life, and why she doesn't break free of his hold. It's a dark romance, but still compelling.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
2: Burning Betrayal (2023)
"Burning Betrayal" caused a whole lot of controversy when it dropped on Netflix in 2023. With erotic scenes that tested the strength of any modesty patches involved in its production and a plot all about the heroine's sexual awakening, the end result was a film that ended up being one of Netflix's steamiest outings.
The movie is all about Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), a young accountant who's preparing to marry Caio (Micael Borges). Unfortunately, everything falls apart when she learns Caio's been sleeping with someone else for the past two years. Now Babi's on the warpath, seeking out the sexual pleasure she's been yearning to taste for a lifetime. She thinks she's found the right target in Marco (Leandro Lima), a handsome biker who also happens to be a judge in an important case involving her firm. She joins Marco's cycle group, travels the world, and seduces him — but soon finds herself battling a potentially violent interloper.
This is an infamous film that features several long erotic encounters between Marco and Babi, including an outdoor sex scene that lasts an impressively long amount of time. It definitely generates enough heat to make you ignore any flaws in its scripts.
1: Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022)
Netflix's adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover" gets the duke here because it has it all — good acting, a solid plot that's time-worn, and erotic encounters that suit the plot and are powerfully steamy. It's an experience that improves on every level and is a moving experience that will please anyone who enjoys their semi-annual dose of "Bridgerton."
The plot remains unchanged from D.H. Lawrence's boundary-breaking novel of the same name. Lady Connie Chatterley (Emma Corrin) is a nature-loving free spirit whose marriage to her husband, Clifford (Matthew Duckett), has been on the skids since he was paralyzed from the waist down while serving in World War I. It doesn't help that Clifford is also cold and unaffectionate. Connie soon meets Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), the estate's new gameskeeper. She falls into a passionate affair with him that will challenge the very society from which they came.
Everything about the film works, from the casting to the performances to the artfully-lit sex scenes. This total package makes it the steamiest thing on Netflix — and a movie that's well worth watching, even if it were as chaste as a kiss from a nun.