The 5 Steamiest Movies On Netflix Right Now

Is there anything more romantic than a pair of star-crossed lovers? The "Through My Window" trilogy is a surprisingly steamy set of films that explore a relationship that sparks up between a pair of neighbors when they have to share a WIFI network over summer vacation.

In the first outing, students Raquel Mendoza (Clara Galle) and Ares Hidalgo (Julio Peña) have known each other since they were children. As they come from two completely different backgrounds, Raquel figures Ares will never return her affection, but she has been quietly carrying a torch for Ares for a very long time. When they have to share a WIFI network, Ares discovers her crush on him — and soon they're playing a game of truth-or-dare with their feelings. But can Ares ignore outside temptation and the restraints placed on him by his position within his upper-crust family?

Undeniably steamy, "Through My Window" has become a bonanza for Netflix. Its sequels have done well there too; "Through My Window: Across the Sea" also defied the odds, heating up Netflix despite flopping at the box office. The franchise has become so popular it's spawned a third sequel that follows Raquel and Ares all over the globe and through the ups and downs of romance. It's an eyebrow-raising tale of young love filled with imperfect characters that will probably make you just a little bit angry every now and again but is an undeniably sensual experience.