Through My Window 2: The Cheesy, Steamy Dud That's Defying The Odds On Netflix

Netflix has become something of a wellspring for a surprising genre over the past few years: the steamy direct-to-streaming foreign language romantic drama. It looks like that success is being repeated with "Through My Window: Across the Sea," a Spanish-language sequel to "Through My Window." While the film is drawing less-than-stellar critical reviews and audience plaudits, it's getting a lot of attention from viewers. It may hold a 31 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it's currently among the streamer's most popular film-related offerings.

"Through My Window: Across The Sea" picks things up with Ares (Julio Peña) and Raquel (Clara Galle), two young lovers from different worlds who are trying to keep the flame alive while Ares studies medicine in Sweden. Ares' rich family remains determined to keep Raquel from dating their son, and Ares remains determined to keep seeing Raquel no matter what. Yet it's been months since the couple have laid eyes on one another in person. Their summer break trip to Barcelona should fix things — but Raquel's best friend Yoshi (Guillermo Lasheras) and Ares' brothers Artemis (Eric Masip) and Apolo (Hugo Arbués) soon make their plans for a tranquil holiday anything but a guaranteed thing.