Netflix's Steamiest Movie Is So Over The Top It Made '50 Shades' Fans Blush

Netflix has never shied away from the explicit. From its steamy "Madame Claude" to the ribald series "Sex/Life," there are plenty of erotic dramas and comedies to sample for those in a decadent mood. But this 2023 addition to their archive takes the cake when it comes to eye-popping cheese and beefcake.

"Burning Betrayal" joins the tradition of steamy, erotically-excessive imports added to Netflix from other lands — in this case, Brazil. Like the "365 Days" series, it's based on a novel, a thriller by Sue Hecker. It follows Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), an accountant who seems to have it all. But she learns that her fiancé, Caio (Micael Borges) has been cheating on her for two years. Babi has long found her sex life with Caio to be unsatisfying, and has hungered for erotic adventure. Who should step up to satisfy that desire but Marco (Leandro Lima), a broodingly handsome motorcyclist? She joins his cycle club to get closer to him, which does the trick. Marco is literally the man of Babi's dreams, but he's also the judge presiding at the oversight hearing she's involved with. Soon enough, Babi finds herself being stalked. Who's after her and is Marco innocent?

Don't rev your engine too hard — this movie has plenty of nudity, but no full-frontal nudity. Babsi and Marco even don the bottoms of their swimsuits for a topless midnight swim. But there are o-faces and sex scenes aplenty — ones explicit enough to make "Fifty Shades of Grey" fans blush.