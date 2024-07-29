Netflix's Steamiest Movie Is So Over The Top It Made '50 Shades' Fans Blush
Netflix has never shied away from the explicit. From its steamy "Madame Claude" to the ribald series "Sex/Life," there are plenty of erotic dramas and comedies to sample for those in a decadent mood. But this 2023 addition to their archive takes the cake when it comes to eye-popping cheese and beefcake.
"Burning Betrayal" joins the tradition of steamy, erotically-excessive imports added to Netflix from other lands — in this case, Brazil. Like the "365 Days" series, it's based on a novel, a thriller by Sue Hecker. It follows Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), an accountant who seems to have it all. But she learns that her fiancé, Caio (Micael Borges) has been cheating on her for two years. Babi has long found her sex life with Caio to be unsatisfying, and has hungered for erotic adventure. Who should step up to satisfy that desire but Marco (Leandro Lima), a broodingly handsome motorcyclist? She joins his cycle club to get closer to him, which does the trick. Marco is literally the man of Babi's dreams, but he's also the judge presiding at the oversight hearing she's involved with. Soon enough, Babi finds herself being stalked. Who's after her and is Marco innocent?
Don't rev your engine too hard — this movie has plenty of nudity, but no full-frontal nudity. Babsi and Marco even don the bottoms of their swimsuits for a topless midnight swim. But there are o-faces and sex scenes aplenty — ones explicit enough to make "Fifty Shades of Grey" fans blush.
Sex scenes aplenty will greet those watching Burning Betrayal
Babsi and Marco's journey to erotic fulfillment requires copious, blatantly-filmed sex scenes and heavy nudity. But for all the bare bottoms and breasts we witness, things stay on a level that's a hair more explicit than "9 1/2 Weeks" but is stronger stuff than anything audiences were served by the Fifty Shades of Grey series. If you watched Shannon Tweed work her magic on Cinemax back in the day, then you know the level of passion we're talking about.
Whether it's Babsi and Caio's brief but energetic buns-out couch fling, Babsi and Marco engaging in an outdoor lovefest that involves a bout of simulated cunnilingus on a picnic table as the camera lingers on Babi's breasts, or Babsi and Marco engaging in blindfolded wax play, the camera does not shy away from details. The coup de grace of the entire production is a long love scene in which Babsi and Marco consummate their passion on the beach. Time-elapsing through the evening, the hours are counted off by the acts committed. The movie can't resist the neatness of this trick and does this again later on, this time pulling the characters and narrative through weeks instead of hours as they misuse kitchen counters and run up hot water bills. It's definitely entertaining enough to keeps the audience going through all of that legal wrangling.
Looking for something erotic to watch? Here are 25 steamy movies like "Fifty Shades of Grey."