Buffy's Most Problematic Scene Sent Spike Actor James Marsters Into Therapy

Even though it has a legacy as a strongly feminist series, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" still has an episode that was so problematic that it affected the mental health of some its cast members. Actor James Marsters, who played Spike on the show, entered therapy after enacting the infamous Spike and Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) near-rape scene from "Seeing Red."

Talking about the situation on the podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Marsters recalled, "Buffy crushed me." He went on to describe the circumstances of Spike's attempted assault without defending or praising his character's position. "It's a problematic scene for a lot of people who like the show. And it's the darkest professional day of my life." Sexual assault is a particularly sensitive topic for Marsters, and he confessed during the interview that he avoids roles that require him to play out a rape and doesn't watch films and shows that deal with the topic. Having to act out Spike's aggression literally had him on the floor in the fetal position, and he couldn't resist performing it due to his contractual obligations.

Marsters admitted he knew it would be tough for the audience because they relate to Buffy. This is a reason why he had earlier advocated for Spike's death. In the end, it seems that his main concern was with Gellar. "It was just doing that to Sarah, it was having to put her through that," he told Rosenbaum. She showed similar concern for him on-set, per his comments. But his mission as an actor forbade him from using half-measures. "You don't want to film a scene like that and have it suck on top of it." And it turns out the very reason for the episode's existence stems from some writer's room catharsis.