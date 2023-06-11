Buffy: James Marsters Would Have Killed Spike Earlier (And For A Pretty Good Reason)

Now a couple of decades removed from its pulse-pounding series finale, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" continues to boast arguably as strong a fanbase as the cult-hit series did when it was on the air. When the show debuted on The WB in the late '90s it was the very definition of appointment television for certain portions of the teen audience, who tuned in weekly to see what monstrous adventures Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her "Scooby Gang" pals would get into.

For the bulk of that run, Buffy's one-time enemy, and eventual steadfast ally Spike was a regular part of the action, with the platinum blonde bad boy — portrayed by James Marsters over 97 episodes — becoming a legitimate series favorite among "Buffy" super fans. But as Marsters recently admitted, if he'd been in charge of the series himself, Spike wouldn't have made it more than a few episodes.

The actor made that assertion to RadioTimes.com, telling the outlet in no uncertain terms, "If it had been me producing that show, I would have killed Spike off in a heartbeat." And his reasoning behind that logic is that Spike was ultimately a big-time vampire baddie, and fans weren't supposed to like him so much. As Marsters stated, he would've started to re-think Spike's arc, "As soon as the audience said, 'Oh, we want him. Oh, have him with Buffy. Oh, we love that character.'" More specifically, Marsters even claimed he would've killed the character off after just three episodes.