Marvel Has A Brand-New God (And You're Going To HATE Them) - Exclusive

The Marvel Universe has been as action-packed as ever in 2024, treating fans to an array of stories that bring high-stakes storytelling to the table. From the Avengers being pitted against Xenomorphs for the first time to Reed Richards' gross weaknesses being exposed in the world's fight against a growing vampire horde, it's safe to say that some of these characters have been dragged through the wringer. Well, that looks to continue with Steve Orlando and Cory Smith's "Avengers Assemble" #1, which sees a ragtag group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to contend with a nazi goddess.

"Avengers Assemble" follows Captain America and some familiar faces as they attempt to overthrow all manner of deadly threats across the globe and beyond. Unfortunately, our heroes' ranks have been stretched quite thin due to the recent vampire invasion and other apocalyptic scenarios, so Steve Rogers must put together a group at short notice to combat another evil threat that wants to usher in a new age of violence and terror.

In this one, Red Skull's daughter, Sinthea Schmidt, aka Sin, is out to do the bidding of a very powerful — and hateful — being. As a result, she's been imbued with the literal power of a god — again. With that in mind, let's explore what readers can look forward to in "Avengers Assemble" #1.