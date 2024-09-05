Marvel Has A Brand-New God (And You're Going To HATE Them) - Exclusive
The Marvel Universe has been as action-packed as ever in 2024, treating fans to an array of stories that bring high-stakes storytelling to the table. From the Avengers being pitted against Xenomorphs for the first time to Reed Richards' gross weaknesses being exposed in the world's fight against a growing vampire horde, it's safe to say that some of these characters have been dragged through the wringer. Well, that looks to continue with Steve Orlando and Cory Smith's "Avengers Assemble" #1, which sees a ragtag group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to contend with a nazi goddess.
"Avengers Assemble" follows Captain America and some familiar faces as they attempt to overthrow all manner of deadly threats across the globe and beyond. Unfortunately, our heroes' ranks have been stretched quite thin due to the recent vampire invasion and other apocalyptic scenarios, so Steve Rogers must put together a group at short notice to combat another evil threat that wants to usher in a new age of violence and terror.
In this one, Red Skull's daughter, Sinthea Schmidt, aka Sin, is out to do the bidding of a very powerful — and hateful — being. As a result, she's been imbued with the literal power of a god — again. With that in mind, let's explore what readers can look forward to in "Avengers Assemble" #1.
Sin goes god mode in Avengers Assemble #1
In Looper's exclusive preview of Steve Orlando and Cory Smith's "Avengers Assemble" #1, Sin is up to her old tricks again. The scene opens with her holding a bloody machete, surrounded by the bodies of fallen archaeologists who stood between her and her mission. It turns out that Sin has acquired the mask of Erida, the goddess of hate, and she plans on spreading the deity's violent gospel. And, of course, it looks like she'll also inherit some of her master's powers.
Elsewhere, Steve Rogers hangs out in the Avengers Mansion with the team's trusty butler Edward Jarvis, discussing recent events in the Marvel Universe — the vampiric Blood Hunt, Victor Von Doom becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, etc. Captain America isn't too fazed by all of the drama, however, as it's just another day in the life of an Avenger. For this mission, though, he must assemble an Emergency Response Squad consisting of Wasp, Shang-Chi, and Photon to try and stop Red Skull's offspring from causing havoc in the name of Erida.
Check out these exclusive images for a look at what's in store in "Avengers Assemble" #1. After that, we'll take a trip down memory lane and examine how Sin's next reign of terror mirrors is reminiscent of another time she developed a god complex.
Sin has a history wielding godlike power
Fans of Brian Michael Bendis, Mike Deodato, John Romita Jr., and Chris Bachalo's "Avengers: Fear Itself" will be familiar with Sin's previous escapades as a god. In this series, Red Skull's daughter becomes a worthy recipient of the Hammer of Skadi, effectively transforming her into the ice goddess' avatar. She uses her newfound powers to unleash Serpent and his minions, The Worthy, who spread terror across the world, forcing Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, and the gang to put a stop to the madness.
"Avengers Assemble" #1 shows that Sin is still hell-bent on causing destruction, and she'll travel wide and far to obtain artifacts that allow her to wield the power of the gods. That makes her a formidable threat, and her odds look better this time around as Earth's Mightiest Heroes are currently in a rebuilding stage. Wasp, Photon, and Shang-Chi are no slouches by any means, but the Avengers Emergency Response Squad does bring an underdog vibe to the upcoming war with Sin that makes the odds seem to tilt a bit in the god-fueled villain's direction.
Steve Orlando, Cory Smith, Oren Junior, Elisabetta D'Amota, Sonia Oback, and Cory Petit's "Avengers Assemble" #1 will be available online and in retail shops on Wednesday, September 11. You can find more information about the issue and where to purchase it on the Marvel website.