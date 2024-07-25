Fantastic Four Preview Reveals The Gross Weakness Of A Powerful Marvel Hero
"Blood Hunt" is the most fang-tastical comic book event of 2024, and readers who embark on the journey are in for a high-stakes adventure with bite. Vampires have invaded the Marvel Universe, using Darkforce energy to block out the sun, which has effectively turned Earth into a shadow realm in which the monsters can feast on the living until their hearts are content. Having to contend with blood-sucking fiends when they have permanent night on their side is the worst problem at the best of times; however, Mister Fantastic has been stretched (literally) beyond his limits and then some — and the situation gets worse in Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli's "Fantastic Four" #22.
We've already seen gross images of Marvel hero Reed Richards' body while being attacked by biting vampires. His nightmare began in "Fantastic Four" #21 after the creatures plunged New York City into darkness and sunk their teeth into him, causing the scientist's skin to stretch to extreme lengths. In probably the most extreme (and somewhat grotesque) application of the "Fantastic Four" leader's superpowers to date, Richards uses his body to simultaneously protect dozens, if not hundreds, of civilians from the rampaging vampires while he tries to find a cure. That's how to turn a negative into a positive.
Unfortunately, Richards' exposure to vampirism also has its weaknesses. Sure, having an abnormally stretchy body isn't always ideal, but what happens if it gets stretched too far? "Fantastic Four" #22 will hopefully answer that question, but the early signs don't look too promising for our guy.
Reed Richards gets stretched too far in Fantastic Four #22
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Fantastic Four" #22, Reed Richards and Alicia Masters-Grimm are hiding out in Madison Square Garden under the presumption that they are safe due to the stadium's bright, sunlight-mimicking lights. Of course, that's all a pipe dream, as the famous arena eventually succumbs to darkness like everywhere else in this wicked world. Bring on the terror.
With the fanged fiends out to feast on the survivors once again, an exhausted Mister Fantastic stretches his body to protect them while the creatures continue to try to nibble on his flesh. However, it seems that Richards has reached his limit this time — the vampires may be unable to penetrate his skin, but his grandiose stretch creates a tear in his typically invulnerable flesh. To make matters even more disgusting, the injuries have caused him to bleed all over the people he's attempting to save. He manages to somehow contort his body so that all of his wounds are facing away from the hungry hordes, which is why his blood is showering down on the survivors, but he may yet find himself exposed to the infection that's turned countless people into monstrous abominations.
Will Reed become another statistic in the vampiric apocalypse, or will he continue to overcome the odds when things seem hopeless? That remains to be seen, but if these images suggest that our hero is in for a nasty experience, however it turns out.
Where are the rest of the Fantastic Four?
The vampire invasion has forced the Fantastic Four to remain separated. With Reed Richards in New York working on a cure, Sue Storm, Benjamin Grimm, and Johnny Storm have been hanging out at the Grimm family's farm in Arizona, attempting to protect their loved ones from the chaotic bloodsuckers.
"Fantastic Four" #21 sees Sue use her powers to try and thwart the Darkforce energy, but her efforts prove futile. Grimm, meanwhile, promises his daughter, N'Kalla, that they aren't going to die because Mister Fantastic will save the day. Of course, the reality of the situation tells a different story, as the farmhouse is surrounded by vamps while Richards is getting stretched beyond his capabilities for the first time in Madison Square Garden. As such, Grimm might ultimately have to admit that their situation looks pretty dire. Still, we'll find out for sure when "Fantastic Four" #22 hits the stands.
"Fantastic Four #22" by Ryan North, Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramanga will be available in comic shops and online on Wednesday, July 31. You can find more information on the issue and where to purchase a copy on the Marvel website. In the meantime, check out some more fun facts about Marvel's "Fantastic Four."