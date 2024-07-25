Fantastic Four Preview Reveals The Gross Weakness Of A Powerful Marvel Hero

"Blood Hunt" is the most fang-tastical comic book event of 2024, and readers who embark on the journey are in for a high-stakes adventure with bite. Vampires have invaded the Marvel Universe, using Darkforce energy to block out the sun, which has effectively turned Earth into a shadow realm in which the monsters can feast on the living until their hearts are content. Having to contend with blood-sucking fiends when they have permanent night on their side is the worst problem at the best of times; however, Mister Fantastic has been stretched (literally) beyond his limits and then some — and the situation gets worse in Ryan North and Ivan Fiorelli's "Fantastic Four" #22.

We've already seen gross images of Marvel hero Reed Richards' body while being attacked by biting vampires. His nightmare began in "Fantastic Four" #21 after the creatures plunged New York City into darkness and sunk their teeth into him, causing the scientist's skin to stretch to extreme lengths. In probably the most extreme (and somewhat grotesque) application of the "Fantastic Four" leader's superpowers to date, Richards uses his body to simultaneously protect dozens, if not hundreds, of civilians from the rampaging vampires while he tries to find a cure. That's how to turn a negative into a positive.

Unfortunately, Richards' exposure to vampirism also has its weaknesses. Sure, having an abnormally stretchy body isn't always ideal, but what happens if it gets stretched too far? "Fantastic Four" #22 will hopefully answer that question, but the early signs don't look too promising for our guy.