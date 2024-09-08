The Forgotten Melissa McCarthy Comedy That Blew Up On Netflix

Melissa McCarthy has come a seriously long way since her early days as a (beloved) supporting character on "Gilmore Girls." When the comedic powerhouse appeared in "Bridesmaids" in 2011 as Megan Price — arguably the strangest person in an already-weird cohort of bridesmaids to Maya Rudolph's Lillian — she earned herself an Academy Award nod for best supporting actor and took home an Emmy for her sitcom "Mike & Molly" in the aftermath, establishing her as one of Hollywood's funniest performers. She's had a lot of critically acclaimed successes since then, but one of her comedies, directed by her husband Ben Falcone, isn't one of them.

"Identity Thief" released in 2013, and despite lackluster reviews, the movie was a box office success — it earned an astounding $175 million against a modest budget of $35 million — but it definitely isn't one of McCarthy's very best efforts. With all of that said, "Identity Thief" is currently making waves on Netflix, so clearly, it's picking up a new audience over a decade after its release. What is "Identity Thief" about, what did critics say about the movie when it was released, and what has McCarthy been doing since?