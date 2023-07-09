Gilmore Girls: Melissa McCarthy's Sookie Would Be Living The High Life Nowadays

If you're a "Gilmore Girls" fan, you probably like to wonder where your favorite characters would be now. Maybe Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) is running a whole chain of homey inns; maybe her mom Emily (Kelly Bishop) is terrorizing servers and store assistants in Europe. Rory (Alexis Bledel) must have had that baby by now, considering she ends the much-maligned revival, "A Year in the Life," by revealing that she's pregnant. So what about Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James? McCarthy has some ideas.

"She still cooks, but I think she does edibles," McCarthy told Entertainment Weekly during their "3 Rounds" video series in June of 2023. "I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids and she makes delicious edibles." The "they" here, of course, refers to Sookie's on-screen husband Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas), who grows vegetables — so it definitely does make some sense that the two would turn to a new, trendy form of baked goods and other ingestibles. So what was Sookie's deal in the original series and revival — and beyond that, what's McCarthy up to these days?