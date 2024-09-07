The Big Bang Theory Role Some Fans Call 'The Worst Thing To Happen To The Show'

"The Big Bang Theory" may have aired its last episode in 2019, but its characters won't be forgotten anytime soon. The series and its colorful cast are still able to draw an immense amount of fan debate — whether that's about Penny's controversial pixie cut or Howard's (Simon Helberg) horribly offensive impersonation of Raj (Kunal Nayyar). A debate over one character in particular has fueled many fights online, as fans, like Reddit user u/onelove7866, think Raj's ex-girlfriend Lucy "was the worst thing to happen to this show."

Lucy (Kate Micucci) is introduced on Season 6 of "The Big Bang Theory" as a potential love interest for Raj. The pair meet at a Valentine's Day singles party at the comic book store and eventually start dating. But during the course of their courtship, Lucy, who suffers from social anxiety, ditches Raj twice by climbing out of the bathroom window and airs private details of their relationship on her blog without his consent, before breaking up with him over text. Although Raj ends up overcoming his own social anxiety with women as a result of this, fans of the show really dislike Lucy and the way she treats Raj during their relationship.

While "The Big Bang Theory" viewers stressed that they love Micucci as an actor, they struggled to root for her character. Many feel that the biggest problem with Lucy is that she doesn't have a strong arc or grows as a person. Even when she returns briefly on Season 10, it's very obvious she is still dealing with the same social anxiety issues. Agreeing with u/onelove7866, u/mentalgeler said: "She was my least favorite character, for sure. Boring, not funny, kinda cruel to Raj. I know that social anxiety is a problem ... but it's not an excuse to treat others like sh*t."