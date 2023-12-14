Big Bang Theory's Kate Micucci Recovering & Confident After Lung Cancer Scare

Comedian and "Big Bang Theory" guest star Kate Micucci just revealed her lung cancer diagnosis, but thankfully, the actress says that she's on the mend. Posting a video to TikTok to break the news, Micucci, who appeared on the sitcom as Lucy (a love interest for Kunal Nayyar's Raj Koothrappali), filmed herself from the hospital. "This is not a TikTok, it's a SickTok," she said, draped in a hospital gown.

Micucci then told fans that she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, despite a total lack of pre-existing factors that could lead to the disease. "I had lung cancer surgery yesterday," Micucci said in the video. "It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out — I'm all good."

Understandably, the star also admitted it's been a rough time — lung surgery is no joke, so she'll be out of commission for a bit. "It's been a little bit of a trip," she said. "I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I'll be back at it." Besides her career as an actress, Micucci is an avid painter and she specifically said she hopes to get back to that soon.

After reassuring those watching that she's going to be okay, Micucci wondered why she was still discussing the matter before figuring it out pretty promptly. "Why am I still talking? 'Cause I'm on drugs!" she joked. The final shot of the video features a triumphant Micucci walking with an IV drip and a nurse there to assist her.