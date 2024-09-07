Deadpool Doesn't Like The Food You Think He Loves, According To Marvel Creator

The tribute of chimichangas served up by co-creator Fabian Nicieza was to his good friend Mark Gruenwald, who died of a heart attack in 1996. Beginning at Marvel in 1978, where he was in charge of titles like "Captain America," "What If," "Iron Man" and "Thor." Gruenwald's massive contributions to Steve Rogers went as far as him owning a replica of Cap's shield, which is the very same star-spangled frisbee that Stephen Colbert now owns.

Gruenwald went on to become executive editor at Marvel until his death in 1996. His passing came as a great shock to those that knew him; gaining a reputation of a prankster, Gruenwald's colleagues initially thought the news was a joke and that it was just another gag from a guy with a Deadpool-like sense of humor. According to artist and friend, Eliot R. Brown, "He loved (LOVED) whoopee cushions. Should have brought out his own brand. He often complained of not being able to find 'good ones.'"

Even after his death, clearly the strong presence of one of Marvel's most beloved contributors left a mark and a testament to the Deadpool gag that has gone on for so long. In 2005's "Cable and Deadpool" #13, Wade Wilson revealed he was more partial to an enchilada than a chimichanga, which Gruenwald would've undoubtedly got a laugh at too.

