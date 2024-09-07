Deadpool Doesn't Like The Food You Think He Loves, According To Marvel Creator
Winnie the Pooh loves honey. Homer Simpson loves donuts. Deadpool loves chimichangas. As it turns out, the last one isn't actually correct. The Merc with a Mouth that's caused even more buzz this year courtesy of box-office-wrecking "Deadpool & Wolverine" has always been linked to the tasty deep fried burrito, but following a few tweets from Deadpool's co-creator, Fabian Nicieza, it turns out he isn't a fan of them at all. The word 'chimichanga,' on the other hand? Well, that's a different story.
Reposting comic book writer Gail Simone on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nicieza explained the origins of the connection between the fourth-wall-breaking loon and the food he won't shut up about. "It's actually in print the very first time I did the chimichanga gag that he doesn't like them," he wrote. "He just likes thinking CHEE-MEE-CHAHN-GAH. Because I knew it would have made Mark Gruenwald laugh." Gruenwald, for those that don't know, was a talented comic book artist and writer with just as much of a zest for life as Deadpool, and maybe even the kind of guy that Wade would probably get along with if he actually existed.
Deadpool's chimichanga connection is a tribute to a comic book legend
The tribute of chimichangas served up by co-creator Fabian Nicieza was to his good friend Mark Gruenwald, who died of a heart attack in 1996. Beginning at Marvel in 1978, where he was in charge of titles like "Captain America," "What If," "Iron Man" and "Thor." Gruenwald's massive contributions to Steve Rogers went as far as him owning a replica of Cap's shield, which is the very same star-spangled frisbee that Stephen Colbert now owns.
Gruenwald went on to become executive editor at Marvel until his death in 1996. His passing came as a great shock to those that knew him; gaining a reputation of a prankster, Gruenwald's colleagues initially thought the news was a joke and that it was just another gag from a guy with a Deadpool-like sense of humor. According to artist and friend, Eliot R. Brown, "He loved (LOVED) whoopee cushions. Should have brought out his own brand. He often complained of not being able to find 'good ones.'"
Even after his death, clearly the strong presence of one of Marvel's most beloved contributors left a mark and a testament to the Deadpool gag that has gone on for so long. In 2005's "Cable and Deadpool" #13, Wade Wilson revealed he was more partial to an enchilada than a chimichanga, which Gruenwald would've undoubtedly got a laugh at too.
