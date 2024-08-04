The One Prop Stephen Colbert Kept From The Colbert Report Made His Wife Cry

Endings have a tendency to make people emotional, but it wasn't the conclusion of "The Colbert Report" in 2014 that made Stephen Colbert's wife, Evie, so misty-eyed. The reason why had to do with the only prop Colbert took from the set. Per an interview with Howard Stern, he took Captain America's shield, which had decorated the set for awhile. He had installed the prop after a major event took place in Cap's life.

"Years and years ago, when Captain America was killed in the book version of Civil Wars, he's assassinated. I got a letter from Joe Quesada, who's the managing editor of Marvel. And I got a big box and a letter, and the letter said 'we read Cap's will, and he said you were the only person patriotic enough to handle the solid Vibranium shield.'" Colbert explained that the shield had been hanging on the wall of Marvel's offices since sometime in the 1960s. "And my wife, who doesn't know anything about comic books or superheroes, she read the letter, and she said, with tears in her eyes, she goes, 'I don't know what any of this means, but I'm so proud of you.'"

The touching anecdote is a tribute to Colbert's well-known nerdom, which has helped put many of the properties he adores in the spotlight.