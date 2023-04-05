Warner Bros. Will Launch Minecraft Movie In April 2025

It is long-held common knowledge that "Minecraft" is the most popular game on the planet, which means a film adaptation announcement has seemed inevitable since the 3D sandbox marvel's launch in 2011. But launching the project to the silver screen has been difficult, with frequent director and producer changes since it was first revealed in 2016.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature is finally moving forward with Jason Momoa set to star in the project. The publication also shared that Warner Bros. plans to release the film in theaters on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Although it was announced in 2022 that "Frozen 2" screenwriter Allison Schroeder had joined the project as a scribe, there have been even more developments with the long-simmering movie since then, including a change in filmmakers. Here's a summary of the latest news regarding what fans can expect from the film in two years.