Transformers X Godzilla Is Coming: Can The Autobots & Decepticons Actually Win?

Godzilla has fought just about everyone from fellow giant monsters to the Justice League and NBA star Charles Barkley. There have been quite a few giant robots in his ever-expanding list of friends and foes, but now, the King of Monsters will finally meet the most famous giant robots of them all ... after a fashion, anyway.

Toymaker TakaraTomy's T-SPARK label has announced special Godzilla X Transformers crossover toys that will drop in 2025, finally bringing the two entertainment franchises together. While this will be more about iconic Transformers characters that turn into MonsterVerse creatures instead of their customary vehicle forms, this meeting of the titans should be enough to make fans wonder which franchise would come on top if the Transformers and Godzilla actually met in battle.

The easy answer here would be Godzilla. After all, he's a towering kaiju who's visibly much larger than the average Transformer, and has proven time and time again that he can overpower just about any enemy. But could the esteemed robots in disguise nevertheless find a way to beat him? Let's take a look at the available evidence.