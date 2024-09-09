Transformers X Godzilla Is Coming: Can The Autobots & Decepticons Actually Win?
Godzilla has fought just about everyone from fellow giant monsters to the Justice League and NBA star Charles Barkley. There have been quite a few giant robots in his ever-expanding list of friends and foes, but now, the King of Monsters will finally meet the most famous giant robots of them all ... after a fashion, anyway.
Toymaker TakaraTomy's T-SPARK label has announced special Godzilla X Transformers crossover toys that will drop in 2025, finally bringing the two entertainment franchises together. While this will be more about iconic Transformers characters that turn into MonsterVerse creatures instead of their customary vehicle forms, this meeting of the titans should be enough to make fans wonder which franchise would come on top if the Transformers and Godzilla actually met in battle.
The easy answer here would be Godzilla. After all, he's a towering kaiju who's visibly much larger than the average Transformer, and has proven time and time again that he can overpower just about any enemy. But could the esteemed robots in disguise nevertheless find a way to beat him? Let's take a look at the available evidence.
How strong is Godzilla, anyway?
The first thing we have to determine before deciding whether the Transformers can take down Godzilla is which version of the kaiju they are facing. Every movie Godzilla ranks differently in terms of size and power, from the 1998 movie's comparatively underwhelming Zilla creature to the constantly evolving monstrosity in "Shin Godzilla" and the original 1954 classic.
For the sake of simplicity, let's assume the titan in question is the MonsterVerse version of Godzilla. This would mean that the robots are up against a mighty monster that weighs nearly 100,000 tons, stands 582 feet tall, and can take absurd amounts of punishment from physical, environmental, and energy attacks alike. He's a fierce and powerful combatant who can use every part of his body as a highly destructive weapon. He also has a slew of energy-based attacks of his own in case physical power proves insufficient — including his iconic and destructive Atomic Breath.
However, there are ways to harm this Godzilla. He can technically be overloaded with atomic energy, and certain weapons such as the infamous Oxygen Destroyer can hurt and potentially even destroy him. Should the Transformers facing him have sufficiently destructive technology at their disposal, they might be able to emerge as victors.
The case for the robots in disguise
The size difference between Godzilla and the vast majority of Transformers is massive. For reference, the looming presence of Optimus Prime tends to be somewhere in the 30-foot ballpark, which means he's roughly 20 times shorter than Godzilla. This means that should the monster face, say, the robot cast of Michael Bay's first Transformers movie, the fight would be the kaiju equivalent of stepping on an action figure — annoying, but far from fatal.
The most powerful Transformers, on the other hand, have the potential to take on Godzilla by themselves. The gigantic creator robot Primus and his world-devouring brother Unicron are multiversal operators whose power levels are far beyond anything Godzilla has in his arsenal. Even if we assume that the franchise's robot deity and satanic archetype are unavailable for the battle, there are several Transformers who should be able to tackle Godzilla with or without backup. The prime contenders for this task — Autobot juggernauts Omega Supreme and Metroplex and the Decepticons' MechaGodzilla expy Trypticon – are effectively kaiju-sized themselves, and could give Godzilla a run for his money.
Still, Godzilla has extensive experience when it comes to stomping opponents of all sizes. As such, the Transformers might want to explore the Oxygen Destroyer route and look into the various powerful technologies available to them. While surprisingly many high-powered Transformers gadgets like the AllSpark and the Matrix of Leadership are largely benevolent in nature, the franchise has no shortage of objects that could be used to neutralize an entity like Godzilla. For instance, the Transwarp Key is able to create gigantic portals across time and space, which would technically allow the Transformers to just teleport Godzilla into some distant sun.
With sufficient preparation, the Transformers might stand a chance
On a level playing field where a group of Transformers face Godzilla without any game-changing MacGuffins or rare super-sized robots at their disposal, the kaiju would probably stand tall — both literally and figuratively. The Transformers might be able to swarm and stagger Godzilla, but it's hard to see them actually taking him down. However, if you add some of the Transformers franchise's heaviest hitters or most powerful artifacts to the mix, there's a decent chance that the robots' might would be too vast for the legendary titan.
With sufficient prep time, the robots could acquire the firepower they need in the fight. Pretty much every Transformers movie from worst to best revolves around locating a powerful device, saving the world from an unfathomable threat, or both. In this context, finding a way to beat Godzilla could just be a day at the office for the robots, especially if the honorable Autobots join forces with the Decepticons. Transformers have done some terrible things over the years, and the sheer ruthlessness Megatron and company would add could give them the extra edge to accomplish the task of taking down the kaiju.
However, it's worth remembering that Godzilla doesn't always fly solo. As the King of Monsters, he's amassed a huge laundry list of allies over the years, and some of his kaiju brethren might very well join the battle before long. The nimble and smart MonsterVerse Kong alone would be a potential game changer, and the additional power of creatures like Mothra might be more than enough to seal the victory for Team Toho.