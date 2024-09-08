Whatever Happened To Ren & Stimpy?

In an era where R-rated movies like "Police Academy," "Rambo," and "The Toxic Avenger" received kid-friendly Saturday morning TV adaptations, it's probably not shocking that some original properties that took wing during Nickelodeon's early days were adventuresome too. While shows like "Rugrats" and "Doug" appealed to audiences of all ages, "Rocco's Modern Life" called out to an older audience — and then there was the fearlessly gross and wild "The Ren & Stimpy Show," which lacked anything resembling a moral center, let alone an adult on the playing field. It definitely felt directed at teenagers, but it became wildly popular among kids and adults alike from its very first airing in 1991. This was despite how the show's content was frequently inappropriate for children.

Anarchic, knowing, violent, a little perverse, and always nonsensical, "Ren & Stimpy" had a long run despite parental protests. One episode was even banned, some forms of religious imagery were edited out of episodes, and some lines of dialogue were censored for later airing. But after five seasons, even a cult classic might run out of steam. In 1996, the series came to an end years after executive shuffling disrupted the last few seasons.

The shuffling involved Nickelodeon terminating series creator John Kricfalusi 's contract in 1993. Years of bad blood between the network and Kricfalusi — which required him to work with one of their story editors — resulted in disaster. Kricfalusi proved dilatory with episode delivery, increasing the show's budget. And on Kricfalusi's side of the fence, Nickelodeon's tendency to stifle and censor material drove him wild. That meant that no one on either side was talking by the time the show forged on under new producer Bob Camp, Kricfalusi's ex-partner.

Nickelodeon also moved production of the show in-house. Unfortunately, audiences could feel the shift in quality between seasons, and some blamed Billy West for stepping in for Kricfalusi as Ren, an actor replacement that some claimed ruined the show. But "Ren & Stimpy" has had a vivid afterlife in other places and has had a revival run — and is set to explode all over again with a fresh run of episodes.