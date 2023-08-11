Why Did Futurama's Billy West Leave The Howard Stern Show?

Younger fans may not be aware of it, but legendary voice actor Billy West, best known for his work on "Futurama," "Ren & Stimpy," and the long-running talking M&Ms ad campaign, in addition to countless other projects, was once a member of Howard Stern's talk radio ensemble.

West's first claim to fame was as a part of the 1980s incarnation of "The Howard Stern Show" on WXRK in New York City. In an interview with Comics Beat, West even credited his association with Stern with his being cast in the roles of Bugs Bunny (pretty much the role of a lifetime for any voice actor) and Elmer Fudd in "Space Jam." "I was working in radio in New York," West recalled. "This was after I had done 'Ren & Stimpy' and 'Doug.' I was working on 'The Howard Stern Show' and Ivan Reitman was producing his film 'Private Parts.' Ivan was also getting ready to cast for 'Space Jam.' He got a load of me in the studio and asked if I would audition and I said, 'Yeah.' So he gave me the parts of Bugs and Elmer."

Unfortunately for fans of West's bravura vocal impressions and characters, West's stint with Howard Stern eventually collapsed, reportedly due to botched contract negotiations that caused a seemingly permanent rift between the two performers.