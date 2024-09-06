AI Reveals How The ACOTAR Characters Should Look According To The Books
#BookTok has breathed unprecedented life into "A Court of Thorns and Roses," the hit "romantasy" series by Sarah J. Maas that, along with its fellow Faerie sagas "Crescent City" and "Throne of Glass," has sold 38 million copies and counting. Readers simply cannot get enough of the world of Prythian, with the hashtag #ACOTAR linked to 1.4 million posts on TikTok. That's because the series has something for everyone. There are epic battles between the magical and mortal, intense moments of romance (yes, ACOTAR is spicy, in case you were wondering), page-turning plot twists and, most importantly, expertly-developed characters who are either widely loved or hated by the masses.
At the time of this writing, talks are ongoing for a streaming adaptation of "A Court of Thorns and Roses," but no specifics — like potential cast members — were even close to being announced. While readers of other book series, such as "Twilight" and "A Song of Ice and Fire," have gotten to see those characters come to life on screen, ACOTAR fans have had to use the descriptions provided by Maas and their own imaginations to envision what Feyre, Rhysand, Tamlin and the rest actually look like.
But now, thanks to the power of AI technology, fans on social media are sharing their AI-generated images of what the ACOTAR characters, from the High Lords to the evil creatures, should look like according to the books. Do any look like how you envisioned them? And do they look better than this AI-created gymnastics routine? Read on to find out.
Feyre
The first individual that ACOTAR readers meet is Feyre. With slightly upturned blue-gray eyes, sharp cheekbones, a soft mouth and golden brown locks, Feyre is at first rather pale and slim, due to always being on the brink of starvation. However, as the story progresses, her appearance changes. Upon settling in at the Spring Court, the gauntness and paleness disappear as she enjoys no longer having to scavenge for food — that is, until she heads Under the Mountain to save Tamlin from Amarantha.
Here, Feyre finds herself beaten, starved, and on the brink of death. Her time Under the Mountain comes to a head when Amarantha snaps her neck, killing her. But the High Lords unite, using their power to bring Feyre back to life as a fellow immortal, complete with pointy Fae ears. Afterward, Feyre once again becomes gaunt, suffering nightmares and feeling the pressure of her impending nuptials to Tamlin. Yet her beauty — along with a new sense of strength and regalness — returns in full swing when Rhysand brings her into his Inner Circle. At the Night Court, she dons powerful gowns and Illyrian fighting garb, the complete opposite of the frilly dresses she was forced to sport at the Spring Court.
On TikTok, @onlypageturners used AI to depict just how broken down and frail Feyre is said to look on her wedding day. Meanwhile, @booksandrealms showcases Feyre's renewed beauty and confidence at the Night Court. @soph.tales' AI creation brings to life the happiness that Feyre feels as she takes in Velaris — and the freedom that it brings — with Rhys.
Tamlin
When Feyre arrives at the Spring Court, she's stunned to see that Prythian — at least this garden-filled section of it — is not the stuff of nightmares that she was warned against as a mortal child. And neither is its High Lord. Upon learning that Tamlin doesn't intend to cause her any harm, Feyre begins to notice the physical beauty of her captor. Despite being over 500 years old, he doesn't appear much older than Feyre.
Tamlin looks the part of a battle-tested warrior, boasting muscles and usually wearing practical clothing in case he needs to spring into action. At the same time, many of his features, such as his long, golden blond hair and green eyes, add a softness to his appearance, despite his golden mask hiding a portion of his face. It's this combination of sweetness and strength that makes Feyre fall hard and fast for the High Lord.
Different AI creations manage to showcase both sides of Tamlin. TikTok user @natashareads shared a Henry Cavill-esque version that illustrates his strength and fierceness, while @tbraesthetic had AI depict him with a more majestic, less-beefy appearance. AI also gave ACOTAR fans a visual for what Tamlin looks like when he allows himself to fully transform into his beast form. Staying true to Tamlin's appearance, @tbraesthetic shows his second form as a regal, golden lion with massive horns, flowing fur and a swishing tale. On the other hand, @natashareads shared a beast that is truly terrifying, a larger-than-life gray wolf that looks like it would tear apart anything that gets in its path.
Rhysand
The High Lord of the Night Court is the epitome of tall, dark and handsome. In "ACOTAR," the image of Rhysand is vividly painted, from his blue-black hair and star-flecked violet eyes to his swirling Illyrian tattoos, muscular physique and large, bat-like wings. To Prythian at-large, Rhysand puts on a cold, formidable front, leaning into the public perception that his court is truly the stuff of nightmares in order to keep the safe haven of Velaris a secret. Only in this city, especially when he's around Feyre, does Rhysand let his guard down — smiling, laughing and enjoying flirty banter with the newest member of his Inner Circle.
@booksandrealms and @natashareads shared AI-created portrayals of Rhysand that capture his dark, brooding, and intimidating presence. As for @tbraesthetic, this TikToker's AI post shows the more playful side of Rhys, the flirty and smirking immortal that only "Feyre darling" gets to see.
@shauna_the_author takes things a step further by using AI to make an animation of Rhys' time Under the Mountain. Though most of the Fae only see him as a plaything of Amarantha, this animation shows the deep pain that he suffers while putting on a false front to protect his people in Velaris. The animation was a massive hit among ACOTAR fans. One commented, "Just do an AI movie already. So many people will pay for it. Come on. No human can play these characters," while another said, "This is undoubtedly the most impressive AI."
Lucien
Despite being the emissary to the Spring Court, Lucien is the physical embodiment of his former home at the Autumn Court. With his fire-red hair, fox-shaped mask and golden skin, Lucien is described as handsome, just not in the same brawny fashion as Tamlin. Lucien is also sarcastic and cunning — two traits that result in him becoming Feyre's unlikely buddy in Prythian. But these traits, paired with his fierce loyalty to his High Lord, land him in hot water. When he insults Amarantha during her lengthy quest to make Tamlin her own, she rips out one of his eyeballs, leaving him half-blind and scarred. He's then retrofitted with a magical golden eye, which grants him the ability to see what others cannot.
A fan-favorite AI creation of Lucien is by TikTok user @mythorias_, who depicted how tormented he likely looked while at the Autumn Court, surrounded by his murderous father and brothers. The video then shows his transition into the powerful emissary of the Spring Court, including one of the many scenes in which he's seated at the dining table, surrounded by food and discussing strategy with Tamlin.
@natashareads shared a closeup AI portrayal of Lucien, featuring his red locks, powerful golden eye and the scarring left by Amarantha's attack. @tbraesthetic posted several AI-generated creations of Lucien, though fans found some to be more accurate than others. For example, the pictures of him with a chiseled face and lots of facial hair didn't go over well, with commenters expressing their belief that he has a softer, more youthful appearance.
Amarantha
Poor Lucien is oblivious to the fact that, after the gang returns to the Spring Court following their near-death experience Under the Mountain, his hair gives Feyre quite a few jump scares around the manor. It's nearly the same shade as the locks of Amarantha, the unhinged general of Hybern who curses the lands of Prythian for decades, all because Tamlin doesn't like her back.
When Feyre first learns of the deadly threat that is Amarantha, she's expecting a beautiful yet terrifying goddess who radiates pure evil. ACOTAR readers learn through Feyre's narration that Amarantha is certainly charming and threatening with her snow-white skin, red-gold hair, red lips, and one-of-a-kind jewelry, the latter fashioned from the eye and fingerbone of Jurian. However, she's not drop-dead gorgeous.
TikTok user @offbeatimagination offered a stunning AI depiction of Amarantha, although ACOTAR fans felt it looked a little too perfect for how she is described in the book. One fan commented, "She isn't this beautiful, Feyre said it herself." Another AI creation of Amarantha was shared by @artbymegean, this one showing her as still attractive, but not as perfect, much to the excitement of fans. One noted, "Ok but THIS is the Amarantha I envisioned. Everyone else makes her look too young and pretty. I imagined her an evil pretty ..." @booksandrealms presented a third, portraying Amarantha as something truly otherworldly with haunting eyes and a cold stare.
Azriel
In "A Court of Mist and Fury," the sequel to " A Court of Thorns and Roses," readers and Feyre alike are introduced to the real Rhysand and his Inner Circle, which includes the Night Court leader's childhood friend Azriel. Just like Rhys, Azriel has dark hair, swirling tattoos and massive bat-like wings. Due to his powers as a shadowsinger, Azriel often has waves of darkness billowing from his body, which is extremely strong thanks to years of Illyrian warrior training. He's typically seen wearing his fighting garb and the deadly dagger Truth-Teller, with at least one Siphon — a special jewel that helps him channel his powers — on his person at all times.
As Rhys' spymaster, Azriel is observant and introverted, usually sitting silently as everyone around him engages in conversation ... though quick glances at Mor can be expected. On TikTok, AI creations from @booksandrealms, @tbraesthetic and @artbymegean perfectly showcase Azriel's brooding persona and the shadows that constantly surround him. Across the board, all AI iterations of Azriel received overwhelming acceptance from ACOTAR fans, with one commenting on the post from @booksandrealms, "The SCREAM that I scrumpt."
Cassian
Another member of Rhysand's Inner Circle is Cassian, the General Commander of the Night Court's armies. Though he is also a powerful Illyrian warrior, he couldn't be more different, both in personality and appearance, from Azriel and Rhys. In addition to being more boisterous than his longtime friends, Cassian is said to have longer hair and an all-around more rugged appearance, including a few scars on his face. Yet like his friends, he boasts the same swirling tattoos, massive bat-like wings and intensely-trained physique. Also, like Azriel, he wears several Siphons to help control his great power.
An AI creation by @booksandrealms shows a Jason Momoa-esque version of Cassian, featuring his shoulder-length hair, blazing red Siphons and tough-as-nails demeanor. Another by the same TikToker brings fans inside Rita's, the favorite bar of the Inner Circle, where the extroverted Cassian is always smiling and the life of the party. @tbraesthetic also asked AI to come up with a few different versions of Cassian, including one that depicts him looking serious with shaggy black hair and eight Siphons glowing bright red on his chest. A number of fans seemed to prefer the Momoa-like version better, with one explaining on the latter's post how they envisioned Cassian: "More broad ... Less angry. He's a funny character."
Mor
Feyre never really had a supportive female figure in her life. Her mother was cold and only cared about wealth, while her sisters, Nesta and Elain, are happy to sit back as she goes hunting in the woods. Therefore, when Feyre meets Mor, it's the first time that she has a girlfriend to gab, shop, and dine with.
On the outside, with her golden hair, winning smile and all-around beauty, the always-charismatic Mor doesn't look like your typical war-hardened soldier. In fact, Feyre sees her as the female equivalent of Rhysand, Mor's cousin. However, underneath that confident exterior is an individual who has endured much trauma, especially from her childhood in the Hewn City.
Several TikTokers, including @booksandrealms, @tbraesthetic, @inbetweenworlds1 and @araxiee13, used AI to bring Mor to life. Unlike other ACOTAR characters (which one are you based on your zodiac sign?), whose appearances vary greatly between AI creations, all of the depictions of Mor are very similar. Each spotlights the merriness and upbeat personality of Mor, who doesn't let her past define who she is today. Fans agreed that the common AI-generated look of Mor is what they pictured when reading the series, a blend of Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter and Rosalie (Nikki Reed) in "Twilight" (speaking of which, here's what AI thinks the characters from "Twilight" should look like).
Nesta
The eldest of the Archeron sisters, Nesta is said to look similar to Feyre in many ways. They have the same blue-gray eyes, golden brown hair and slim build. However, unlike Feyre, who isn't above getting a little dirty in the woods in order to provide for her family, Nesta works to maintain a regal appearance, despite the Archerons' fall from financial grace. Usually serious and composed, always with a bite to her words, Nesta doesn't let her walls down, even when her entire well-off world crashes around her.
AI-generated creations by @tbraesthetic on TikTok capture the fierceness of Nesta's blue-gray eyes, both when she has her riches and when she's walking the streets of her village. Another shared by @mythorias_ shows a more plain-looking version of Nesta. Though she has the same piercing eyes, her hair is in a simpler style and her blue dress is less regal than the intricate black design seen in the former's post. In fact, Nesta appears younger in the post of @mythorias_, much to the appreciation of some fans. One commented, "Finally one that shows them [the Archeron sisters] how young they are. They are barely into their 20s. They are children."
Elain
Of the three Archeron sisters, Elain is the one that looks the most different. Though she shares the same golden brown hair as Feyre and Nesta, she has her father's brown eyes, not the blue-gray shade of her late mother. Additionally, while Feyre and Nesta have been hardened by the world, Elain maintains a sense of innocence and always sees the beauty around her, especially when it comes to her passion for gardening.
An AI-generated depiction of Elain by @tbraesthetic on TikTok shows the soft and gentle nature of the middle Archeron child as she tends to her plants. Another version by @sophiejfanart spotlights Elain's brown eyes and sun-kissed skin, a result of the hours spent outdoors. Similar to their AI creation of Nesta, @mythorias_ envisions a more youthful portrayal of Elain. It captures the kindness behind her doe-like brown eyes, which are a stark contrast to Nesta's cold blue ones.
The Suriel
Feyre encounters a number of nightmare-inducing creatures during her time in Prythian, but one of the first is the Suriel, an ancient truth-teller that provides honest answers to the individual who manages to catch it. Her first meeting with the Suriel takes place on the grounds of the Spring Court after Lucien instructs Feyre on how to capture the entity. Though she obtains much vital information, such as Tamlin's status as a High Lord, it's at the cost of coming face-to-face with this horrifying being.
Feyre describes the Suriel as possessing a shriveled, skinless face made out of nothing but bone, with a mouth containing freakishly long teeth and blackened gums yet missing its lips. There are just two slits where its nostrils should be, while its eyes are a diseased-looking, empty white with no pupils or irises. AI-generated creations by @misssarcheron and @wyldfae capture the skeletal, decaying description of the Suriel. Another by @natashareads does the same, while adding a humorous element: the Suriel holding a steaming cup of tea since it's basically the tea-spiller of the immortal world.
Amren
The tiniest but mightiest of the Night Court crew is Rhysand's Second-in-Command, Amren, whose true power, background and species are a mystery to even her High Lord. Though she is believed to be older than Prythian itself, Amren certainly doesn't look like she's been around for several millennia. Short in stature, Amren is said to have smoky silver eyes, tan skin and bob-length black locks. Unlike the charismatic Mor, who could spend all night dancing at Rita's, Amren isn't big on socializing, preferring to spend time in the sanctity of her trinket-filled apartment drinking blood, her main form of sustenance.
On TikTok, @booksandrealms and @digitalkollektiv shared AI creations of Amren that show her eyes, hair, skin and intense demeanor exactly as they are described in ACOTAR. They also depict Amren with an array of chunky necklaces, a nod to how much she values her vast collection of jewelry. @tbraesthetic is the only one whose AI portrayal shows Amren as being of Asian descent. The latter is the most accurate to the drawings of Charlie Bowater, one of the artists behind the official "A Court of Thorns and Roses Coloring Book."
Ianthe
Prior to meeting Mor and the rest of Rhysand's Inner Circle, Feyre thinks she has found a friend in Ianthe, one of the High Priestesses of Prythian. Described as beautiful, with curly golden hair, tattoos of the moon across her forehead and sky-blue robes, Ianthe is at first viewed by Feyre as a blessing for her willingness to helm all of the tedious wedding planning. However, Feyre quickly learns that any action taken by her new religious comrade is for Ianthe's own self-interest.
An AI-generated image by @randombee73 on TikTok shows Ianthe in all of her High Priestess glory, with flowing blonde hair, blue hooded robes and other adornments. Another by @digitalkollektiv depicts Ianthe with the same features and outfit, but with a more bohemian vibe. A stand-apart AI image was shared by @itsanovelidea, this one portraying Ianthe with larger eyes and a more innocent appearance. Still, all have one thing in common: Ianthe doesn't look malicious in any way, which is likely why Tamlin trusts her to take up residence in his court as other men, such as Rhysand and Lucien, don't want to give her the time of day.
The Weaver
In "A Court of Mist and Fury," as Feyre works to prove herself worthy of becoming a member of Rhysand's Inner Circle and assisting in his quest to defeat the King of Hybern, the High Lord tasks her with retrieving an item of his from an old cottage in the woods. It's easier said than done, as this particular cottage is the home of the Weaver, an ancient being who crafts things — including her residence — from the bodies of intruders.
The Weaver is described as having long, thick black hair, snow-white hands and a young-looking physique under a simple yet elegant gray gown. However, when Feyre gets a better look at this creature, she's taken aback: "[Her] skin was gray — wrinkled and sagging and dry. And where eyes should have gleamed instead lay rotting black pits. Her lips had withered to nothing but deep, dark lines around a hole full of jagged stumps of teeth — like she had gnawed on too many bones." Feyre also mentions that the Weaver has a half-caved in nose.
On TikTok, @shauna_the_author and @natashareads used AI to bring to life the withered look of the Weaver. @digitalkollektiv took a different approach, with their AI-generated creation portraying the Weaver as beautiful, which she is said to look like after feasting on a victim.
The Bone Carver
Early on in "A Court of Mist and Fury," Rhysand and his Inner Circle have some questions about the King of Hybern's intentions. Is he truly trying to resurrect Jurian? If so, why? In an effort to gain some clarity, Rhys and Feyre swing by the Prison to pay a visit to the Bone Carver. The twin brother of the Weaver, this otherworldly entity has the power to both see what's happening outside the intricate walls of his cell in the present day and what's coming in the future. He also has special glamour abilities, allowing him to appear in a different form to each individual who looks at him.
When Feyre meets the Bone Carver, he appears to her as an 8-year-old boy. He's described as having inky black hair and "eyes of crushing blue." Feyre feels as though those eyes are looking right through her as the Bone Carver inquires about her time Under the Mountain, especially her death at the hands of Amarantha.
@misssarcheron and @booksandrealms shared haunted-looking AI depictions of the Bone Carver on TikTok. After all, he's been in the underground Prison for some time, while still getting a front row seat to the horrors of the world. The version shared by @natashareads portrays him with big, violet eyes, which give him a less-tormented, more childlike appearance.
The King of Hybern
Throughout most of "A Court of Mist and Fury," the King of Hybern is a mystery to Feyre. She knows that he is evil and out to wreak havoc on Prythian and the mortal world alike, but is in the dark about what her enemy actually looks like until she and the rest of Rhysand's Inner Circle infiltrate his castle. Just like her opinion of his late general, Amarantha, Feyre finds his looks to be rather unextraordinary.
Everything about the King seems average: his clothes are functional rather than extravagant, he's not particularly tall, and even though he's well-built, with long black hair and healthy-looking skin, he gives off the appearance of a conventional-looking middle-aged human. Only his eyes — deep, obsidian, and full of vitriol — give away his true nature.
An AI depiction of the King of Hybern by @dreamworlddweller portrays him to be almost Rhys-like, much to the confusion of some fans, who pictured him to look like Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) or Walder Frey (David Bradley) — not the smoldering ruler that's shown. Another version was shared by @natashareads, this one with a more formidable — and less Illyrian — presence.
Tarquin
Feyre may have been made immortal Under the Mountain by the High Lords of Prythian, but it's not until months later, in "A Court of Mist and Fury," that she begins to officially meet the other High Lords besides Rhysand and Tamlin. When she and Rhys venture to the Summer Court in an effort to track down half of the Book of Breathings, she's introduced to its leader Tarquin.
At only 80 years old, Tarquin is the youngest and least experienced of the High Lords. He's described as being handsome, with, as Feyre says, "rich brown skin, white hair, and eyes of crushing, turquoise blue." Thanks to his looks and compassion (he wants High Fae and lesser faeries to live in peace together), Feyre truthfully tells Tarquin that it would be easy to fall in love with him ... and even easier to be his friend.
The AI creations of @natashareads, @sophiejfanart and @randombee73 on TikTok portray exactly this, in addition to the blue Summer Court-style fashions that he is said to wear. The images also include necklaces, earrings and other nods to the massive troves of jewels housed at his court.
Vassa
When Feyre and friends meet with the mortal queens at the Archeron household, one — Vassa — is noticeably absent. Though they're told by the other royals that Vassa is ill, this is not the case. It's later revealed in the series that she is being held hostage at a lake by a magical being. Eventually, readers get to meet Vassa, a fierce queen who has the ability to transform into a firebird. She is described as being beautiful, with golden-brown, freckled skin, red-gold hair and blue eyes.
@offbeatimagination shared on TikTok two AI-created versions of Vassa. While both feature the fiery hair, one has porcelain skin and the other has a darker complexion. Fans overwhelmingly preferred the latter, as it matches more closely to how Vassa is described in the book. One commenter said, "NO WAYY I just finished 'Wings and Ruin' and this is exactly how I pictured her."
Kallias
While Tarquin can see past Rhysand's facade and initially wants to form an alliance with him, Kallias, High Lord of the Winter Court, is cold as ice toward the Night Court leader. After all, he watched as Rhys bowed down to Amarantha Under the Mountain, and has no inkling about the existence of Velaris.
Also icy in appearance, Kallias is described as having white hair, extremely pale skin and glacier-esque blue eyes, with his wardrobe consisting of heavy fur coats and a crown of ice. His image was brought to life by TikTokers @natashareads and @farfarawayacotar using AI. The first shows a more elf-like and youthful High Lord, while the latter depicts him as looking more chiseled, powerful, and cold in demeanor.
The Middengard Wyrm
In order to free Tamlin — and all of Prythian — from Amarantha's grasp, Feyre is tasked with completing three challenges that make the problem-plagued Triwizard Tournament in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" seem like child's play. While the Boy Who Lived (Daniel Radcliffe) must take on a fire-breathing dragon in his first challenge, Feyre must utilize her hunting skills to survive the Middengard Wyrm.
Feyre describes the massive, smelly, and terrifying creature as a tremendous worm, with a huge mouth at one end that's filled — not unlike the sandworms of "Dune" — with "ring after ring of razor-sharp teeth." She adds that, despite being humongous, its pinkish-brown body moves with ease as it tracks its hunter's scent.
On TikTok, @booksandrealms shared an AI image that brings to life the pink body, teeth, and sheer size of the beast. Another by @natashareads shows the Wyrm as being a blackish-gray shade with a more serpentine and dragon-esque appearance. Several ACOTAR fans commented on the latter, saying they envisioned the Wyrm to resemble the Alaskan Bull Worm from "SpongeBob SquarePants," which has a soft, pink body, as depicted in the first image.
The Attor
Anyone who willingly does Amarantha's bidding just has to be evil, as is the case for the Attor. A faerie of pure malice, Feyre first lays eyes on him at the Spring Court, when he arrives to remind Tamlin that the clock is ticking on the High Lord's task to make a mortal girl fall for him. Essentially, the Attor is a messenger and a bully, later working for the King of Hybern after Amarantha's downfall.
The Attor looks the part, with his tall stature, large, bat-like wings — which have a more leathery texture compared to those of the Illyrians — and murderous fangs and claws. @natashareads used AI to create a truly terrifying creature of the night. In this image, the Attor has fur, giving him a werewolf-like quality. An image from @annalisethphotoandbooks makes the Attor look just as evil, but with a more scaly appearance. As for @misssarcheron's AI depiction, this one portrays him in a different fashion, with a sinewy body and a skin texture that resembles his wings.
Thesan
Rhysand may experience some pushback from Kallias and the Winter Court when he tries to rally the High Lords of Prythian against the King of Hybern, but this isn't the case for the Dawn Court and its leader Thesan, who quickly offers support. This High Lord, who has the power to heal others, is described as being of a slim build with brown skin and eyes, and gold-kissed hair.
On TikTok, @sophiejfanart shared her AI art of Thesan, showing him with brown skin, eyes and hair as described in the book. One ACOTAR fan agreed with this image, explaining how, when reading the series, they envisioned Thesan as being biracial, of Indian and Vietnamese or Chinese decent. @natashareads also shared an AI image of Thesan, this one depicting him as looking like a completely different person. Here, he has lighter skin and a more bookish appearance, compared to the golden aura of the first one.
Helion
If readers thought Rhysand was the biggest flirt, they were proved wrong when introduced to Helion, High Lord of the Day Court. Like most of the other ACOTAR men, Helion is described as having great beauty and a muscular physique, along with black hair and dark brown skin. Referred to as "the sun personified," Helion always sports a golden spiked crown.
@natashareads and @randombee73 shared AI images of Helion that boast similarities and differences. Both show his long, dark hair, strong build and golden crown, but his skin tone varies a bit between the two, with the former giving him a lighter shade of brown. Additionally, the two images highlight the contrasting sides to Helion's personality. @natashareads' portrayal shows him with a softer expression, a nod to the fact that he truly loves his people and court. @randombee73's image features Helion's colder side because, despite his charm and charisma, he's not one to be messed with.