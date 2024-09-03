Star Trek: What Is A Trill?

The Trill, one of the more fascinating species in the "Star Trek" franchise, are a race of humanoids who evolved to have a unique and highly ritualized relationship with a parasitic sentient life form. By allowing an elite group of their people to "join" with these symbionts, the Trill have the unique ability to generationally connect the memories and experiences of each host, allowing them to pass down their wisdom. As the Trill Odan's male host (Franc Luz) explains in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Host," "The Trill are a joined species. A host and a symbiont, and in this fashion we have survived for millennia."

Although it's possible for a Trill to join temporarily with a non-Trill species in an emergency situation, these events almost always lead to deterioration in the host body. When Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) temporarily hosts the Odan symbiont, his immune system is badly affected, a condition Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) refers to as "classic rejection syndrome." A notable exception is Adira's (Blu del Barrio) joining with Gray Tal (Ian Alexander) in the canon-altering "Star Trek: Discovery" episode "Forget-Me-Not," a joining that ends when Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) transfers Gray's symbiont into an organically engineered android known as a golem in "Choose to Live."

Up until the Enterprise-D's experience transporting Ambassador Odan to mediate a dispute in 2367, the Trill don't seem to have advertised the fact that some members of their species carried a symbiont. Despite being a doctor with a wide knowledge of non-human species, Beverly Crusher doesn't understand Odan is the parasite when she discovers it in "The Host" and seems genuinely taken aback when Odan reveals his body is simply the host.