Why Isla Fisher Used A Body Double For Her Wedding Crashers Nude Scenes
This article mentions sexual assault.
Not every actor wants to actually bare it all for their nude scenes — and after appearing in the 2005 comedy "Wedding Crashers," Isla Fisher opened up about why she chose to use doubles for multiple wild scenes.
Fisher, who plays the over-the-top, highly histrionic Gloria Cleary in the movie alongside Rachel McAdams (as her sister Claire), Vince Vaughn, and Owen Wilson, used a bunch of doubles for racy scenes in the R-rated comedy, as she revealed in an interview. The actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly in 2009 while Fisher was promoting her film "Confessions of a Shopaholic," and apparently, she even used a hand double for a scene where Gloria gets a little frisky with her new lover Jeremy Grey (Vaughn) while they're at dinner with her family.
Asked if she chose her doubles, Fisher said no and then clarified how many she actually used. "I had a hand double for the under-the-table scene," she revealed. "I had a breast double for the boob-in-the-face and I had a butt double. That may have been the same person."
So why did Fisher want to use a double? She had a pretty clear idea about the whole thing. "My argument was, if you see a character's breast, she's no longer funny," Fisher explained. "You see her as someone sexual rather than as someone funny. I lost that argument with the producers. In fact, they wanted her to be naked, I think, through five scenes."
Isla Fisher says she turned her performance up to 11 because of her body double
Isla Fisher went on to say that, from that point on, she took her performance into her own hands (without needing a second hand double). As a result, she went way bigger with Gloria's character, making the character so wild and absurd that she was guaranteed to remain funny. "I just stopped talking to them about my performance," Fisher said, likely referencing the creative team led by director David Dobkin. "I amped up the reality of my character even more. I thought, to combat the fact that you're going to see her boobs, I have to make her even more extreme for us to still get a laugh."
This makes sense, and you can certainly see the result in the movie. Fisher's Gloria is absolutely bonkers, whether she's lying to Jeremy and pretending she's a virgin (she's not) or telling him that he can't run away because she'll just find him. (One could actually argue that Fisher and the film both took a scene where she sexually assaults Jeremy way too far.) That extremely questionable scene aside, Fisher is undeniably a hilarious standout, and she took her performance to new heights just to make sure that Gloria wasn't a one-dimensional character.
What has Isla Fisher been doing since Wedding Crashers?
"Wedding Crashers" was a huge breakout role for Isla Fisher, and in the years that followed, she found herself in a vast array of projects — projects where she got to keep her clothes firmly on her body with no doubles required. In 2007, the actress played Denise, love interest to Andy Samberg's would-be stuntman Rod Kimble in The Lonely Island's surreal comedy "Hot Rod," and then appeared in the rom-com "Definitely, Maybe" in 2008 and "Confessions of a Shopaholic" in 2009. If you're a fan of Fisher's more risqué work, don't miss her 2012 comedy "Bachelorette," which also stars Kirsten Dunst and Lizzy Caplan — and the following year, she showed up in both Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" and the magic drama "Now You See Me." (She didn't show up in the sequel, "Now You See Me 2," but is set to appear in "Now You See Me 3.")
Fisher has also appeared in dark dramas like "Nocturnal Animals" and TV shows like "Arrested Development" (in the reboot seasons), and since 2022, she's starred on the Peacock series "Wolf Like Me." As for her nude scenes in "Wedding Crashers," though, now you know that all of those explicit moments were made possible by body doubles.
"Wedding Crashers" is available to stream on Hulu now.