Why Isla Fisher Used A Body Double For Her Wedding Crashers Nude Scenes

This article mentions sexual assault.

Not every actor wants to actually bare it all for their nude scenes — and after appearing in the 2005 comedy "Wedding Crashers," Isla Fisher opened up about why she chose to use doubles for multiple wild scenes.

Fisher, who plays the over-the-top, highly histrionic Gloria Cleary in the movie alongside Rachel McAdams (as her sister Claire), Vince Vaughn, and Owen Wilson, used a bunch of doubles for racy scenes in the R-rated comedy, as she revealed in an interview. The actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly in 2009 while Fisher was promoting her film "Confessions of a Shopaholic," and apparently, she even used a hand double for a scene where Gloria gets a little frisky with her new lover Jeremy Grey (Vaughn) while they're at dinner with her family.

Asked if she chose her doubles, Fisher said no and then clarified how many she actually used. "I had a hand double for the under-the-table scene," she revealed. "I had a breast double for the boob-in-the-face and I had a butt double. That may have been the same person."

So why did Fisher want to use a double? She had a pretty clear idea about the whole thing. "My argument was, if you see a character's breast, she's no longer funny," Fisher explained. "You see her as someone sexual rather than as someone funny. I lost that argument with the producers. In fact, they wanted her to be naked, I think, through five scenes."