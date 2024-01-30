12 Actors Who Regret Shooting Nude Scenes

Popular culture has long had a complicated relationship with nudity, and that has spilled over into visual media. There are movies and television shows with nude scenes that receive major critical acclaim and win all kinds of prestigious awards, and then there are movies and television shows with nude scenes that are dismissed as seedy and catering to the lowest common denominator. There's also the matter of the actors who are the ones taking their clothes off on screen, and how people view that decision. But how do the actors themselves feel about it?

There's no denying that nude scenes have permanently affected the careers of some actors — sometimes for better, sometimes for worse. Either way, with a few exceptions, most actors make the choice whether or not to get naked on screen and how naked they are willing to get on screen. With that in mind, they typically own their choice and don't apologize for it or regret it after the fact. But there have been examples — like the ones that follow — where an actor showed some skin on screen and, for one reason or another, decided later on that they wished they hadn't done so.