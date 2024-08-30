Why Deadpool's Controversial Joke About A Real Disney Death Made Everyone Cringe

Does Disney have the right to (accidentally) kill you if you subscribe to its streamer? The actor playing Deadpool on one particular afternoon at Disneyland in Anaheim seems to think so — or at the very least, he's making jokes about it.

TikTok user @gothgirl_doesdisney posted a now-viral clip of two actors playing Deadpool and Wolverine — obviously performing to capitalize off of the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the recent film which pairs up the dynamic duo — where Deadpool jokes during "Story Time with Deadpool" that "Cinderpool was late [to the big battle] because he had to read every single page in the terms and conditions when he signed up for Disney+."

"I don't get it," Wolverine says, to which Deadpool quips, "They do," referring to the audience. So ... what exactly is going on here? In case you missed it, a woman named Kanokporn Tangsuan reportedly died after having an allergic reaction caused by a meal, and when her husband Jeffrey Piccolo attempted to sue the House of Mouse for her wrongful death, he was told that because he agreed to Disney+ terms and conditions in 2019, he could not sue over his wife's passing. Pretty incredible stuff.