Sigourney Weaver Might Do Another Alien Movie - But There's A Condition

Since "Alien: Romulus" did an exceptional job at blowing audiences away at the box office, it's worth remembering what started it all and, more importantly, the woman who helped kick off the decades-long sci-fi horror series. We haven't seen Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley (or even a variant of her) since 1997. But now, with Fede Álvarez prompting a resurgence in the franchise, would the former space trucker pick up a pulse rifle and go on another bug hunt? Well, according to Weaver, she'd be willing to do so, as long as the right script to send her back to the place where no one can hear you scream came along.

Looking back on the role during an interview with Deadline, Weaver said, "I feel like she's never far away from me, but on the other hand I have yet to read a script that said 'you have got to do this.'" Nevertheless, the star of four of seven chapters in the ever-expanding "Alien" story doesn't deem the prospect totally off the table. "So for me, she is in this other dimension, safe from the Alien for the time being," she explained. "I don't really think about it, but you know, it's not completely impossible, and certainly a lot of good filmmakers are inspired by the material."

Of course, plenty of stars have dared to take on the xenomorphs since we last saw Ripley 8 barely survive her close encounter in "Alien: Resurrection," leaving the star to wonder if fans would even want to see her return at all.