The Big Bang Theory 'Adult' Parody Has A Surprising IMDB Rating

If you're familiar with what the Internet calls "Rule 35," you know that if a pop culture property exists, so does a porn parody (or one eventually will). Well, as it turns out, there's a porn parody of a popular CBS sitcom with a strangely high IMDb rating.

Released in 2010, a production simply titled "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody" — succinct, at least — has a 5.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's a dirty take on Chuck Lorre's hit show "The Big Bang Theory." That's the average rating, at least; 23.4% of viewers, which is 40 different users according to the site, gave it a perfect 10 out of 10. 17% (29 people) went with a more modest 6 out of 10, and 15.2% (26 people) awarded it a 5 out of 10; then there were the 20 naysayers — 11.7% of viewers — who gave it a 1. Apparently, "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody" just wasn't for everybody. (Maybe it had to do with the run time, which is an astounding 2 hours and 43 minutes.)

According to the IMDb page, all the main characters on "The Big Bang Theory" — Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, and Penny — are represented, though they're obviously not played by original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco. It's funny, though; while the combination of nerds and a hot girl seems like a natural fit for a porn parody, the original show is incredibly chaste when it comes to sex.