The Big Bang Theory 'Adult' Parody Has A Surprising IMDB Rating
If you're familiar with what the Internet calls "Rule 35," you know that if a pop culture property exists, so does a porn parody (or one eventually will). Well, as it turns out, there's a porn parody of a popular CBS sitcom with a strangely high IMDb rating.
Released in 2010, a production simply titled "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody" — succinct, at least — has a 5.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb, which is pretty impressive when you consider that it's a dirty take on Chuck Lorre's hit show "The Big Bang Theory." That's the average rating, at least; 23.4% of viewers, which is 40 different users according to the site, gave it a perfect 10 out of 10. 17% (29 people) went with a more modest 6 out of 10, and 15.2% (26 people) awarded it a 5 out of 10; then there were the 20 naysayers — 11.7% of viewers — who gave it a 1. Apparently, "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody" just wasn't for everybody. (Maybe it had to do with the run time, which is an astounding 2 hours and 43 minutes.)
According to the IMDb page, all the main characters on "The Big Bang Theory" — Sheldon Cooper, Leonard Hofstadter, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali, and Penny — are represented, though they're obviously not played by original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Kaley Cuoco. It's funny, though; while the combination of nerds and a hot girl seems like a natural fit for a porn parody, the original show is incredibly chaste when it comes to sex.
The idea of a Big Bang Theory porn parody is extra shocking because the original show is so demure
Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," the male characters aren't particularly nice to their partners, and a lot of that comes down to sex. Despite being a self-described "nice guy," Leonard Hofstadter spends plenty of time openly objectifying Penny, even going so far as to stand next to her and brag about "having" her in front of a bunch of fans who saw her appear nude in a movie. Howard is, to put it incredibly bluntly, a huge creep; he uses drones to track down models at home, hides cameras in teddy bears, and upskirts women with remote-controlled cars in early seasons of the show. (Sure, he settles down with Melissa Rauch's Bernadette Rostenkowski, but still.)
Then there's Sheldon, who approaches his intimate relationship with his girlfriend and eventual wife Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) with utter disgust and condescension. Whenever Amy approaches Sheldon about going further than, say, holding hands or kissing, he acts like she's deranged for even considering such a thing and ultimately concedes that they can have "coitus" once a year when they're married. "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody" definitely doesn't bear that much of a resemblance to "The Big Bang Theory" when you consider all of this.
A new spin on The Big Bang Theory is coming (but not a risqué one)
In the spring of 2023, it was announced that there would be a major spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" coming to Max — and yes, this is despite the fact that there's already a spin-off, "Young Sheldon" (where Iain Armitage plays the younger version of Jim Parsons' character). While we don't know many details about the next spin-off just yet — even though we do know at least a few outdated things it should course correct when it eventually premieres on Max — it's pretty unlikely that it'll follow in the footsteps of "Big Bang Theory: A XXX Parody."
Besides this currently untitled spin-off, there's also a "Young Sheldon" spin-off on the way ... which, yes, means that the spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" has its own spin-off too. This one will focus on Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) and bears the on-the-nose title "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," so we still don't know if the mysterious "Big Bang Theory" spin-off will focus on other main characters like "young Penny" or "young Leonard" or "young Howard" or "young Raj" (just to list a few ideas). In any case, it'll probably be tame compared to the porn parody of the original.
"The Big Bang Theory" — the demure version — is streaming on Max now.