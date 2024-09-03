Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Can 911 Really Leave You On Hold?

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4, Episode 2 — "Gates of Heaven"

Season 4 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" has kicked off with a punchy new mystery, and it's already affecting many of our favorite podcasting sleuths, with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) being left with quite the dilemma during "Gates of Heaven." He's not only coping with visions of his late stuntwoman, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), he's suddenly confronted by the very physical presence of Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan), his former girlfriend from Season 1. Since Jan has been incarcerated since she was arrested for trying to kill Charles, it's not a happy reunion for the aging actor-turned-true murder podcaster.

When Jan appears in his closet, Charles immediately calls 911. Unfortunately for Charles, he finds out he's one of many people in line for emergency services that day. It takes hours for a human voice to answer, and by then, Jan is gone. Luckily, he doesn't need 911's help at this point — Detective Donna Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) arrives at his apartment with a SWAT team looking for Jan.

Can something like this happen in real life? While Charles' experience is exaggerated for the sake of comedy, some 911 call centers have put Americans on hold before due to equipment, electrical, or operational failures. Generally, you may be asked to wait if your situation isn't a time-sensitive emergency, or if the call is determined to be a non-emergency by the operator. If it is an emergency, your call will be answered in the order in which it was received. Recently, some cities have been coping with a staffing crisis, which has left budgets on a shoestring. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2024 that half of the people who called 911 in DeKalb County were put on hold, and in Atlanta, 13% of callers were forced to wait 20 seconds or more before speaking with a human in 2023. And citizens are understandably upset.