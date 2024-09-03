Only Murders In The Building Season 4: Why Is Jan Bellows In Prison Again?

Contains spoilers for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4, Episode 2 – "Gates of Heaven"

After all of the life-threatening horrors that Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) has been through over the past three seasons of "Only Murders in the Building," it's no wonder that he thinks he's losing his mind. Having coated himself in the ashes of his friend and stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), he rinses them off and carries the liquified remains about in a jar while investigating her murder. He soon starts to hallucinate that he can see her. When he hears a noise in his closet, who should emerge but Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan), his ex-girlfriend and a flame of Sazz's before she died, freshly escaped from prison? Jan explains she's escaped because she's also worried about Sazz. Charles then has to tell Jan how her lover died, and even provide cover for her while she plans her next move on the outside. She exits through Charles' closet when Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) suddenly show up. Charles is initially on the fence about Jan being real, but when Donna Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) arrives with a SWAT team, he learns that Jan's escape and murder of a prison guard are all too real.

In case you can't remember how Jan went from being the possible love of Charles' life to a life in the pen, let's rewind back to Season 1. Jan, a promising concert bassoonist, didn't register on Charles' radar as a possible suspect in the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Charles and Jan were already dating seriously when the evidence finally comes together and Mabel and Oliver figure out Tim and Jan had dated. They realize that Jan was so furious at Tim for breaking up with her that she poisoned him — then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide. She nearly kills Charles to get him out of the way, but he survives her murder attempt, and Jan goes up the river for Tim's death.

While Jan's been cooling her heels in the pen since Season 1, her life's been very lively even while she's been incarcerated.