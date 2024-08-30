Why You Rarely Hear From Sophie Turner Anymore

It wasn't too long ago that Sophie Turner seemed primed to take over the world. The actress sprang into the public eye when she was 15, starring as Sansa Stark in the wildly popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." Over eight seasons of the program, Turner was one of the few cast members who made it from the show's pilot to its final episode, growing up in the harsh spotlight just as Sansa was growing up in the cruel world of Westeros.

Compared to others in the cast of "Game of Thrones" after the show ended, Turner was ready for a long career once she hung up her cloak as Sansa. The actor landed a starring role in Fox's Marvel film universe, and had a high-profile relationship with American pop singer Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. In 2019, the same year that "Game of Thrones" ended, Turner appeared in the band's music video for "Sucker," the group's first No. 1 single after reuniting.

Even though Turner appeared poised for even more success, the next few years were quiet ones for the former Winterfell resident. It wasn't until 2023 that the actor began to make headlines again, which caused former fans of Sansa Stark to wonder: what has Sophie Turner been up to all these years?