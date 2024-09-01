AI Created Its Own Kids Puppet Show - And It's Absolutely Horrifying

While the advancements in artificial intelligence might still look a bit sluggish in some areas, what with your inhumane hands and body contortions of Olympic breakdancers, there's one space where it's ahead of the game: nightmare fuel. After seeing the likes of a "Pokémon" movie directed by Tim Burton, as well as '50s versions of "The Simpsons" and "Friends," not a lot of it has made for an enjoyable watch. That makes trying to conjure up a children's television show an obvious technological no-no. Of course, science fiction stories have shown that we're going to just do it anyway, which has led us to a grim and unsettling entry from Geddy Ruxpin, which posits a children's show with puppets in what appears to be a straight-up crime scene. Gather 'round kids. Can you say, "Stephen King?"

Giving a very strong and excessively "off" 1970s vibe, the latest clip from the AI enthusiast includes a Jim Henson-like "puppet" and a wild-haired "host." Both change shape, size, and just general consistent believability as they move forwards and backwards what looks like a house located in a bomb zone. Naturally, some fans were both haunted and amused by what was on show and had their own thoughts to share. They were not nice, at all.