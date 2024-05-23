AI Creates A Friends Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Super Weird

It's crazy to think that it was only in 2023 when the world encountered the AI-generated, endless "Seinfeld" show and the level of development that has followed. Could there be any more artificial intelligence appearing online? Well, apparently so, because after AI recreated "Friends" as a Disney movie, a new addition has been added to the list thanks to AI enthusiast @demonflyingfox: What would "Friends" look like if it were made in the 1950s? While some might see it as a "moo point" ("like a cow's opinion, it doesn't matter"), some of the synthetic stars and the character breakdowns of each one they're "playing" do make for a good fit, specifically the women of this iconic band of buddies.

As far as likenesses go, the mock version of Monica is probably the one that shares the strongest likeness to her real-life counterpart, Courtney Cox, whereas Phoebe and Rachel are more funhouse mirror reflections of Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, respectively. Rachel might well be the "fashion-forward dreamer," but she looks nothing like the original article who had the world following her hairstyle and transformed Jennifer Aniston forever.

The most alarming element of this trailer for a terrifying show, however, is the men who make up these "Friends." Perhaps the 1950s took more of a toll on this group of pals than it did for our '90s trio, but these three all look like friends you'd reconsider wanting to be there for you.