Deadliest Catch: The 5 Gnarliest Injuries In The Show's History, Ranked

Among the many greenhorns the show's spotlighted over the years, no one's had harder luck than Taylor Jensen of the Saga. He spends much of Season 15 getting injured, including cutting his forehead open on camera, and starts up Season 16 by ripping his finger open in the coil just as a storm's building. It's a fairly minor injury compared to the many brutal ones that will decorate this list. But it's a good starting point because the camera doesn't resist zooming in on the hunk of flesh Jensen's torn off of his hand.

The ship's doctor proceeds to fix Jensen's injury right on camera while he writhes in agony, trying not to curse before ultimately giving in and blurting out a blue streak. It's the impact of his pain that really makes this one stick out as particularly gruesome, standing out from the many superficial injuries and broken noses audiences have seen over the years from the show. The stitches do at least hold in this case, and Jensen lives on to sail another day.

Don't cry too hard for Jensen, though. It looks like he's now the co-owner of the legendary "Deadliest Catch" vessel The V/F Cornelia Marie. Just goes to show that hard work — and a little spilled blood — pays off.