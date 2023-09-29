11 Times The Deadliest Catch Crew Nearly Died On Camera

Since its debut in 2005, Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" has been one of the most watchable shows on TV. Dropping viewers into the shoes of crab fishermen in the Bering Sea as they navigate the fraught, near-impossible job of delivering thousands of pounds of seafood for restaurants and supermarkets all across the world, "Deadliest Catch" has racked up more than a dozen Primetime Emmys during its two decade run. It has also turned the most unlikeliest of ordinary fishermen into some of reality TV's biggest stars.

But there's a reason they call the show "Deadliest Catch," and that's because the lives of these people are constantly being threatened. Though safety improvements have cut down on injuries and fatalities, commercial fishing remains anything but safe. According to the CDC, the fatality rate for a commercial fisherman is 32 times greater than the average U.S. worker; the majority of these fatalities occur in the Alaska region — where "Deadliest Catch" is set.

Although no one has ever actually died on the show, there have been countless close calls onboard nearly all of the ships. From massive waves to rogue pots and wires, even doing simple maintenance, it seems like everything is trying to kill you onboard a crab fishing boat. Here are some of the most memorable times the "Deadliest Catch" crew nearly died on camera.