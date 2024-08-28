Blake Lively Was Never The Same After Gossip Girl

Blake Lively is famous for many things: her fashion, her marriage to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, and the hilarious posts they make about each other on social media. However, her career could've moved in a completely different direction if she hadn't starred in the show most audiences know her for.

While there were things only adults would notice in "Gossip Girl," teens fell in love with the series and skyrocketed it to a new kind of popularity. It was a key show as The CW cemented its place on network television, and the young cast was all the rage at the time. Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen, the blonde who reappeared in town after disappearing for a year to attend boarding school. The series followed Serena and her friends as they dealt with traditional high school woes from the lens of the wealthy elite, all while trying to figure out who the mysterious Gossip Girl is.

While the series is her most well-known role, Lively was never the same after closing the chapter on playing Serena. From the foundation it provided for her net worth to the roles she portrayed after, everything about her life changed.