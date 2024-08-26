Ryan Reynolds Says The Most Well-Written Villain Ever In Movies Isn't A Character
While it might seem heroic that Ryan Reynolds led the way in not only making "Deadpool & Wolverine" happen but also helping it become the most successful R-rated movie ever made, the man behind Marvel's Merc with a Mouth acknowledges there's one adversary he can't defeat: expectation. In a recent social media post, Reynolds praised his Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney, whose Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ended up being among the "Deadpool & Wolverine" scenes that were left on the cutting room floor. The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Mythic Quest" star found his way on set in the discreet role of a TVA agent, but unfortunately his role didn't survive the film's final cut.
Reynolds wrote on Instagram, "Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn't without stress. There was a lot of expectation — and I'm pretty sure the most well written villain in cinema history is 'Expectation.' And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I'm mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn't meant to be, I'm grateful my friend was there with me on that set." Reynolds added, "He shows up for people. And he showed up for me. *Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo. RIP TVA Soldier."
But while "Deadpool & Wolverine" ultimately didn't have the space for McElhenney as a TVA stooge, Reynolds made a public suggestion to Marvel Studios, saying that there's another part his good friend and business partner would be perfect for.
Ryan Reynolds wants Rob McElhenney as Deadpool favorite character, Bob
He might not have fired up a Time Stick as a TVA agent in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but Ryan Reynolds thinks that there's still a spot among HYDRA's ranks that Rob McElhenney would be perfect for. In the closing note from his post, the guy behind Deadpool's mask wrote, "P.S. Rob would make an awesome Hydra Bob," tagging Marvel Studios in his suggestion.
For those that might not know, Bob Dobalina debuted in "Cable and Deadpool #38 in 2007. He was just an average guy who joined the evil organization after being accused by his girlfriend of not being able to hold a steady job. Eventually, his time as a substandard henchman led him to cross paths with Deadpool, and he became somewhat of a sidekick to Wade — a partnership that went about as smoothly as you'd expect.
Admittedly, Bob has already made an appearance in the live-action iteration of Wade Wilson's world in the first "Deadpool" movie. Played by Rob Hayter, it was only a brief appearance, so you'd be forgiven for overlooking a low-level Marvel character who does mean more than you realized at the time. Of course, now that "Deadpool" and his reality's timeline have officially found their way into the MCU, there's no reason that 'pool's future adventures couldn't introduce a new Bob into the fold and have McElhenney wear the iconic green and yellow mask. It really is the least that Reynolds could do after feeding one of his best friends to an inter-dimensional smoke monster and not even showing it to the audience.