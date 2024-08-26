Ryan Reynolds Says The Most Well-Written Villain Ever In Movies Isn't A Character

While it might seem heroic that Ryan Reynolds led the way in not only making "Deadpool & Wolverine" happen but also helping it become the most successful R-rated movie ever made, the man behind Marvel's Merc with a Mouth acknowledges there's one adversary he can't defeat: expectation. In a recent social media post, Reynolds praised his Wrexham FC co-owner Rob McElhenney, whose Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ended up being among the "Deadpool & Wolverine" scenes that were left on the cutting room floor. The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Mythic Quest" star found his way on set in the discreet role of a TVA agent, but unfortunately his role didn't survive the film's final cut.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram, "Anyway, I loved making this movie but it wasn't without stress. There was a lot of expectation — and I'm pretty sure the most well written villain in cinema history is 'Expectation.' And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby. And even though I'm mortified he flew all the way to London for a cameo that wasn't meant to be, I'm grateful my friend was there with me on that set." Reynolds added, "He shows up for people. And he showed up for me. *Even as he begged for his life before Alioth snatched his unsuspecting body into the air, swallowing him whole, eventually digesting and converting him into Alioth-poo. RIP TVA Soldier."

But while "Deadpool & Wolverine" ultimately didn't have the space for McElhenney as a TVA stooge, Reynolds made a public suggestion to Marvel Studios, saying that there's another part his good friend and business partner would be perfect for.