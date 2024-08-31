Star Trek: What Is A Pathway Drive?

In the world of "Star Trek," access to warp drive technology is so central to space travel and the United Federation of Planets' core mission that the development of a warp drive is the cultural milestone the Federation uses to determine whether species are ready for first contact. Federation warp technology is dependent upon dilithium crystals — a finite resource used to control the antimatter and matter reactors that power a ship's warp drive. Sometime during the 32nd century, the pathway drive is developed to help reduce the Federation's dependence on dilithium in the wake of the Burn, the cataclysmic simultaneous explosion of every warp core in the galaxy when every dilithium crystal suddenly went inert.

While updating Discovery captain Michael Burnam (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the "Star Trek: Discovery" episode "Kobayashi Maru," Federation President Laira Rillak (Chelah Horsdal) tells the Starfleet officer that the pathway drive is just one of the prototypical technologies the Federation is pursuing alongside a "next-generation spore drive." Rillak emphasizes, "There are still quite a few hurdles to overcome, but other technologies, like the pathway drive prototype, have been moving forward nicely. Plans are to install it in Voyager for testing, and I am evaluating my shortlist for the captaincy." But despite this teaser, little information is given about how the technology works at first, leaving it one of the biggest unanswered questions from "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4.

Although "Star Trek" never gives a breakdown of the science behind the drive, Season 5 does let us see the new technology in action, along with a few hints at how it might work. As demonstrated in "Lagrange Point," the pathway drive can be installed even on smaller vessels like the shuttlecraft UFP-99. It can also be used alongside warp technology, with ships easily transitioning between the two drives.