New Series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy In The Works At Paramount+

Before the most legendary "Star Trek" captains took their posts, they were one of many trainees at the Starfleet Academy. Now, that legendary locale will be the setting for a new series on Paramount+. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, CBS Studios announced a series entitled "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," a teen drama following a cadre of cadets at the Academy as they navigate personal relationships and the rigorous demands of a Starfleet education.

The official synopsis from Paramount+ describes "a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism," and it promises to deliver friendships, rivalries, and first loves. Perhaps most eye-catching, fans can expect to see "a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Alex Kurtzman, the head of "Star Trek" television, serves as co-showrunner on the live-action series alongside Noga Landau, creator of The CW's "Nancy Drew." Both creators are also attached as executive producers, and they shared a joint statement in regard to what's in store.

"For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental, and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor, and devotion to a cause greater than themselves," the statement reads. "The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted."