The 5 Worst Nicolas Cage Movies Ranked

Nicolas Cage did a lot of direct-to-streaming films in the mid-2010s. Before his career was resurrected by a combination of "Mandy" and his work as Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," many similar-looking features featuring him as a rogue cop or a vengeful father clogged his resume. Among the worst is "Inconceivable," where he plays a dad tempted by his off-her-rocker babysitter.

The actor plays Brian, who has two lovely children with his wife, Angela (Gina Gershon), via surrogacy. Angela has a chance encounter with Katie (Nicky Whelan), a fellow mother, in a local park. Katie and Angela develop a friendship, and Angela offers a down-on-her-luck Katie a job as a nanny for their kids. Katie soon learns that Brian and Angela are looking for another surrogate, and literally kills the competition to get what she wants. Katie then sets about seducing Brian, claiming the kids as her own, and becoming pregnant with Brian's baby.

Among the many over-the-top and mind-boggling direct-to-streaming movies Cage has done, this one stands out as being the least original and the most boring. There's nothing here that hasn't been done better in "The Hand that Rocks the Cradle" or any average Lifetime feature. Although the film reunites Cage with Gershon for the first time since they partnered up in "Face/Off," it wastes the talents of both actors and even the credibly chilling Whelan, who is the main reason why the movie is at the bottom and not the top of this list. Amazingly, Lindsay Lohan was set to star in the film before the studio pulled the plug. For once, she dodged a big bullet.