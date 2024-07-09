The One Nicolas Cage Movie You Have To Watch, According To Nicolas Cage

When it comes to output, there are few actors as consistent as Nicolas Cage. Starring in well over 100 productions, the actor's career is filled with incredible highs and embarrassing lows. While many have mocked his string of low-budget efforts, Cage continues to take on intriguing, diverse roles in projects spearheaded by some of the most interesting filmmakers working today. But where should one start with his ever-expansive body of work? In a conversation with The New Yorker, the actor said that "Pig" is the project he believes people should watch first if they're unfamiliar with his filmography.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, "Pig" debuted in 2021 to rapturous critical acclaim. Not only does it stand out as one of Cage's best action movies, but it's one of his best films, period. The "National Treasure" star is enamored with the late-career film because of how meditative it is, describing it as a quiet and gentle experience. "It's also a movie that to me is like a folk song," he added.

When folks think of Cage, they typically think of his maniacal, over-the-top performances. In "Pig," the Oscar winner delivers a relatively nuanced and quiet performance filled with silent rage. And he's aware of this; in his chat, he acknowledged that most people wouldn't expect such a resolute performance from him. While "Pig" didn't exactly change Cage's reputation amongst the general public, it has emerged as a cult favorite. "I'd never done anything like that before," Cage said, "where I felt like I got close to putting a meditation on camera, or a haiku."