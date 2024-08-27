The Big Bang Theory: Was Amy Always 'Gay For Penny?' An Explanation

Amy Farrah Fowler — played by "Blossom" veteran Mayim Bialik — didn't join the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" until its third season, but pretty quickly, she establishes herself as love interest to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). She also develops a very intense connection to Penny (Kaley Cuoco). So what's that second part about?

In a Q&A (via TheThings, which you can also see on TikTok), a fan asks the cast and crew if it was always the intention for Amy to be, as she puts it, "gay for Penny," which makes everyone onstage laugh.

"That's something Mayim brought to the role." Parsons quipped in response while Bialik and Cuoco laughed. Steve Molaro, who served as a producer and writer on the series, chimed in at that point: "I had gotten it in my head that Amy would want Penny to be her best friend. That's when it started spiraling rapidly out of control." That's definitely true; Amy is constantly calling Penny her "bestie" — especially long before Penny might reciprocate that feeling — and then there's the episode where Amy has an absolutely absurd portrait painted of the two of them. So what do other fans think?