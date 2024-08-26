Star Wars: What Green Milk Tastes Like In Real Life

When most people think of "Star Wars," they think of milk. Well, they actually think of lightsabers, then Darth Vader, then X-Wings and stormtroopers. But go down that rabbit hole deep enough and you'll reach milk — stunning, nutritious, Technicolor milk. It started with the blue milk in the very first "Star Wars" movie, part of a balanced breakfast for any moisture farmer's nephew. Then in "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) expanded the dairy in his diet with green milk, sucked fresh from a thala-siren's teet.

It's a bit grotesque, sure, but when you're living the hermit's life on Ahch-To and your X-Wing is at the bottom of the river, your options are limited, and the DoorDash drivers aren't paid enough to decipher that cryptic starmap. The big question is how that green milk actually tastes.

Hamill revealed in a 2018 interview with Radio Times that the production team used coconut water, "which they enhanced in post with that green color." Hamill said this was far better than what the original "Star Wars" blue milk tasted like, which was a "long life" camping milk dyed blue. That drink didn't need to be refrigerated, making it ideal for the 1977 film's Tunisia production, but Hamill said it was "really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex." That's all interesting, but in the interest of science, we spoke with a professional dietician about what the green milk in "Star Wars" might actually taste like in the galaxy far, far away.