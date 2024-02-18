Star Wars: What Blue Milk Tastes Like In Real Life
Of the many memorable moments in "Star Wars: A New Hope," one that stands out is the scene featuring Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his family sharing a bizarre blue beverage at the dinner table. While some may find blue milk off-putting, other fans have wondered how the unique drink might taste. Thankfully, there's a way to try it that won't require a trip to Tatooine.
Since opening in 2019, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been a haven for fans of the sci-fi fantasy franchise. But alongside its array of meet-and-greet characters and fun attractions, the theme park allows visitors to try out blue and green milk (the latter reminiscent of Luke's drink of choice from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"). To conform to various diets, neither is a dairy beverage. Both are slushy-type drinks, with the blue milk having a tropical, coconut flavor while the green milk has a more citrusy taste.
Reception has been mixed. Blog Mickey compared it unfavorably to the Harry Potter-themed Butterbeer available at Universal Orlando, commenting, "The overwhelming sweetness and confusing consistency make the repeatability of this drink low ... Disney completely missed the mark." A more positive review came from Tom Bricker of Disney Tourist Blog, who, despite not finding it worth its $7.99 price tag, admitted to having up to eight cups of blue and green milk in one sitting. "I absolutely loved it," Bricker proclaimed. "There was something about both the consistency and creamy, fruity flavor that hit the spot for me."
Mark Hamill wanted to prove himself by drinking the blue milk
Reviews of the blue milk sold at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge aren't glowing, but it's nothing compared to what Mark Hamill endured when drinking the real stuff. In a 2019 tweet, the beloved actor praised the Galaxy's Edge rendition and shared what it was like to guzzle the beverage while filming the original "Star Wars." "Honestly though: the warm, oily, sickly-sweet milk dyed blue from the movie was gag-inducing."
There is a reason for its bitter flavor. According to Hamill in a 2018 interview with RadioTimes, the original blue milk was a special liquid known as long-life milk. As its name implies, the beverage can withstand being left without refrigeration longer than traditional milk. Since many Tatooine scenes were shot in arid desert landscapes, keeping regular milk fresh during a long day of shooting would have been impractical.
Nevertheless, warm, runny milk in any scenario is no fun to drink, but Hamill wanted to prove himself. "But I said, 'Look — if they gave me blue milk, you bet I'm going to drink it on camera, because what other chance am I going to get?,'" he told RadioTimes. "So there's an indication that I'm an underrated actor — I gulped it and acted like I liked it without vomiting." Fortunately, downing the green milk from "The Last Jedi" was far less grueling, with Hamill noting that he drank coconut water, which was later altered in post-production to appear green.