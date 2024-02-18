Star Wars: What Blue Milk Tastes Like In Real Life

Of the many memorable moments in "Star Wars: A New Hope," one that stands out is the scene featuring Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his family sharing a bizarre blue beverage at the dinner table. While some may find blue milk off-putting, other fans have wondered how the unique drink might taste. Thankfully, there's a way to try it that won't require a trip to Tatooine.

Since opening in 2019, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been a haven for fans of the sci-fi fantasy franchise. But alongside its array of meet-and-greet characters and fun attractions, the theme park allows visitors to try out blue and green milk (the latter reminiscent of Luke's drink of choice from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"). To conform to various diets, neither is a dairy beverage. Both are slushy-type drinks, with the blue milk having a tropical, coconut flavor while the green milk has a more citrusy taste.

Reception has been mixed. Blog Mickey compared it unfavorably to the Harry Potter-themed Butterbeer available at Universal Orlando, commenting, "The overwhelming sweetness and confusing consistency make the repeatability of this drink low ... Disney completely missed the mark." A more positive review came from Tom Bricker of Disney Tourist Blog, who, despite not finding it worth its $7.99 price tag, admitted to having up to eight cups of blue and green milk in one sitting. "I absolutely loved it," Bricker proclaimed. "There was something about both the consistency and creamy, fruity flavor that hit the spot for me."